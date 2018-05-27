Gordon Lee has once again established itself as the top school in the area for high school anglers.
The Trojans recently took home the two biggest awards for the 2018 Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association season.
Gordon Lee finished with 326 points the school points cup. Christian Heritage (329) was a close second with Coahulla Creek (439) placing third in the 17-school league.
The Trojans also had the Anglers of the Year in Colby Chapman and Will Smith. The duo finished the year with 48 points in a league-leading 73.69 pounds of bass.
Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone finished seventh in the Anglers of the Year standings for Heritage with 108 points and 62.69 pounds. Christian and Zach Vaughn of LFO were 11th (122 points, 40.45 pounds).
The team of Henry Ellis and Ryan Eldridge finished 13th for Gordon Lee, followed by another Gordon Lee team in Hunter Richie and Blake Groce. LaFayette’s Rylan Russell and Kyle Ludy were 18th overall, while Brayden Milling and Ashton Smith gave Ringgold a top 20 finish. Ryan Godsey and Dakota Harris were the top finishing team for Ridgeland (63rd overall).
Gordon Lee had 16 separate two-person teams in the league this year. LaFayette had nine teams competing, followed by Ringgold with seven. Heritage and Ridgeland each had five teams and LFO had four teams.
The NWGHSAA is the largest high school fishing organization in the country and they will reportedly add two more schools for the 2019 season.
The league, founded in 2014, currently consists of 256 anglers (132 two-person teams). This past Tuesday, at its awards banquet, $6,000 in awards and prizes were presented to the students and their boat captains and nearly $10,000 in scholarships were awards. Four students received fishing scholarships.