The Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association's Angler of the Year standings have been updated through the Lake Chickamauga tournament on April 15 and six teams from Walker and Catoosa county schools are currently in the top 15.
Gordon Lee's Colby Chapman and Will Smith sit atop the standings with 100 points and an overall haul of 56.51 pounds. Zack and Christian Vaughn from LFO are sixth with 146 points (40.45 pounds) and the Heritage team of Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone are tied for ninth at 173 points (51.72 pounds).
Henry Ellis and Ryan Eldridge from Gordon Lee (196, 37.33) sit in 14th place, while there is a tie for 15th place with Joshua Born and Taylor Wolfe-Driver of Ringgold (197, 29.44) and Rylan Russell and Kyle Ludy of LaFayette (197, 22.92).
The point standings are based on finishes at association tournaments and attendance at club meetings.