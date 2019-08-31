After their passing game was somewhat stymied in a 17-16 victory at LFO a week earlier, the Heritage Generals were able to get their air attack going on Friday night – at least for a half - back at home against Ringgold.
Quarterback Nick Hanson was 8-of-10 in the air for 129 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, while receiver Sam Randolph also enjoyed a breakout game in the Generals’ 27-14 victory over its Catoosa County rival.
It marked just the second win for Heritage in the history of the series and the second time in a row that the Generals have claimed victory over the Tigers on their own home field. Heritage defeated Ringgold, 13-11, in 2017.
Nearly all the scoring for the night came in a wild opening quarter.
Heritage went 70 yards on the game's initial possession. The final play came on a fourth-down call as Hanson faked an inside give to running back Maddox Rose before hitting Logan Lowe on a slant pass. Lowe then found an opening and sprinted to the end zone to complete the 39-yard pass play. Anderson Britton would boot the first of three extra points to give his team the early lead.
Heritage would get the ball back just over two minutes later as Jacob Lozano pounced on an errant pitch by the Tigers. One play later, Hanson lofted a ball on a fade route into the corner of the end zone as Randolph outjumped a Ringgold defender for the ball to make it 13-0. The extra point was blocked.
Needing a spark to stem the Generals’ momentum, Ringgold went 73 yards in eight plays. Quarterback Kyle White hit receiver Dylan Wright for a couple of key pick-ups to move the ball down the field. Then, from the Heritage 22, White faked a handoff and kept it on a keeper, making a nice cut-back before scampering into the end zone. Logan Eaker’s extra point would pull the Tigers within six points of the lead.
Then, after holding Heritage to a three-and-out, White launched a deep post pass for senior receiver Brayden Broome. Broome hauled in the pass, avoided a tackle and raced all the way to the end zone to complete the 68-yard scoring strike. Eaker then booted the PAT to give the Tigers a 14-13 lead with 40 seconds to play in the opening stanza.
However, Ringgold’s lead would be extremely short-lived.
On the ensuing kickoff, Randolph took the ball near his own goal line, broke a tackle, split the defense and raced to paydirt on a 99-yard touchdown that put the Generals back up by six points.
Ringgold looked to answer as the second quarter began as they drove from their own 20 all the way down to the Heritage 26. However, the Generals’ defense stiffened and they would halt the Tigers’ drive on downs midway through the quarter.
The Tigers would also come up with a defensive stand near midfield, but were forced to punt it away with just over two minutes remaining in the first half and this time, Heritage would convert.
The Generals ended up driving 70 yards in seven plays. Hanson was 4-of-5 for 60 yards on the march. The last 38 yards covered by Randolph, who got behind the Ringgold defense and hauled in the pass in stride with just six seconds left in the first half. Britton’s kick extended the lead to 27-14 at halftime.
The Tigers were forced to make it a change at halftime as Wright went under center to start the second half after White was injured late in the second period. The senior broke off an 18-yard run as he helped march the Blue-and-White from its own 20 to inside the Heritage 40. But a tackle-for-loss by Zach Brown and a pass breakup by Randolph would put a damper on the drive and forced Ringgold to punt.
Neither team could generate much offense for the remainder of quarter and the Tigers would get the ball back with 1:17 left third. Ringgold’s ground game would pick up sizable chunks of yards on runs by Wright, Price Pennington and Dakota Banker, while a 15-yard penalty on Heritage would move the ball inside the Generals’ 30-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
But the Tigers were immediately hit for a 10-yard penalty of their own and they would end up turning the ball over on downs at the Heritage 30 with 8:33 to go in the game.
They would not get it back.
Heritage went on a methodical, clock-chewing drive, converting for consecutive third downs as they went from their own 30-yard line down to the Ringgold 7. Their fifth first down of the possession came with less than 30 seconds to play and the Generals were able to run out the clock to punctuate the victory.
Hanson finished 9-of-14 in the air for 136 yards, though he only attempted four passes in the second half as the Generals stuck with the ground-and-pound approach. Randolph had four catches for 73 yards, while Lowe had three grabs for 42 yards. Maddox Rose and Gabe Ogle gave workmanlike performances in the backfield. Rose carried 15 times for 68 yards and Ogle had 10 carries for 47 yards.
White was 7-of-10 in the air for 125 yards and added 33 more on the ground, but did not play in the second half. Kori Dumas rushed nine times for 50 yards, while Pennington had 40 yards on 12 carries. Wright ran eight times for 44 yards, but did not complete any of his three pass attempts. He also caught four passes in the first half for 31 yards, while Broome had 78 yards on just two receptions.
Heritage (2-0) will entertain the Chattooga Indians next Friday night, while Ringgold (0-2) will take a much-needed week off to prepare for their Region 6-AAA opener at North Murray on Sept. 13.