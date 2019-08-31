The LaFayette Ramblers, looking to go 2-0 for the second consecutive season, saw those hopes dashed with a 42-14 loss to the visiting Fannin County Rebels at Jack King Stadium on Friday.
Fannin would score first just three minutes into the game, but the Ramblers would answer three minutes later on a 35-yard run by Jamario Clements, while the first of Max Studdard’s two extra points knotted the score at 7-7.
Fannin would come up with an interception late in the first quarter to set up its second touchdown of the game. However, the Ramblers would again answer as Jaylon Ramsey sprinted into the end zone from 12 yards out midway through the second quarter to make it 14-14.
Unfortunately for the Orange-and-Black, that would be all the scoring they would muster.
The Rebels would go into halftime up 21-14 as they scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass late in half. The visitors from Blue Ridge would make it 28-14 on a third-quarter TD run and they would increase their lead to 35-4 early in the fourth as they turned a LaFayette interception into points with a 78-yard scoring drive.
Fannin's defense would come up with another turnover early in the final period as they recovered a fumble at the LaFayette 27-yard line. That set up one final touchdown pass from Luke Holloway to Corbin Davenport.
Individual statistics were not provided as of press time.
LaFayette (1-1) will be back at home next Friday night when the Gordon Lee Trojans come to town looking to stay unbeaten on the season.