Emily Wiley named the 2018-2019 Catoosa County Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

Emily Wiley was already an accomplished basketball player before her senior season even began. Still, in case anyone had forgotten just how good she was, she offered a refresher course in her final season at Heritage High School.
The Lady Generals standout poured in 20.3 points and pulled down 10 rebounds a contest this past season as she and a veteran Heritage squad enjoyed a history-making campaign that saw them not only win their second Region 6-AAAA title in the past four seasons, but advance to the Class 4A Elite Eight for the first time in the program’s history.
Today, Wiley adds to her list of honors as the Catoosa County Girls’ Player of the Year for the 2018-2019 season, an award she shared as a junior.
“It feels really nice,” she said. “I enjoy the recognition and it’s a good honor to go out on in my senior year. After last year, one of my goals was to get it again, so I’m grateful.”
Wiley was part of a senior-heavy squad that finished with over 90 victories in four seasons.
“Honestly, this year was just a whole lot of fun,” she added. “It was just a legendary year for everyone, not just me. I had my good times and my bad times, but it was just a whole lot of fun. It was really the best high school year yet.”
A four-time All-Region pick — Wiley was an honorable mention pick as a freshman — she went on to earn GACA All-State honors in both her junior and senior seasons and she was this year’s Region 6-AAAA Player of the Year.
She scored 40 points in a regular season overtime game against Northwest Whitfield to break the school record and she became the school’s all-time career scoring leader. She was also recently named to the Class 4A All-State second team by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution.
She said this year’s region tournament championship game against Northwest would always stand out in her mind as a special memory.
“It wasn’t just winning it,” she explained. “We came out playing so amazing and got up big early, something like 30-11. We had never been (up) like that against Northwest in all the time that I’ve been here. We were playing great together and just enjoying ourselves. It was so much fun, as was a lot of games this year. We played so well together and we just had a lot of fun. It was an amazing experience.”
Wiley said she would miss the atmosphere of playing at and for Heritage High School.
“There are always going to be those big games that you look forward to every year, like the Ringgold game at Ringgold,” she continued. “I’m going to miss those games because they’re so electric and I’ll especially miss the Northwest games here when the student sections are going back and forth with each other. I’m going to miss being able to play in that type of environment.”
Now it’s on to college where Wylie recently pared her choices from three down to one.
This past week, Wiley took to social media to announce that she would be attending and playing basketball at Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia. Piedmont is an NCAA Division III school and a member of the USA South Conference.