Dizzy Dean districts tournaments kick off next weekend

The action on area diamonds will begin to heat up next weekend as the Dizzy Dean District 1 baseball tournaments get underway at two locations.
The 7-year-old district tournament will be played in Dade County, while the 9 and 11-year-old tournaments will be taking place at Boynton.
The remainder of the District 1 tournaments will get going June 13-14. The 5 and 10-year-old tournaments will be played in Fort Oglethorpe. Boynton will host the 6-year-old tournament. The 8-year-old tournament will be contested in Chickamauga and Summerville will host the 12-year-old tournament.
The North Georgia State Dizzy Dean Tournament will begin two weeks later. The only local state tournaments will be held at Boynton, starting June 28, and will feature the 10-year-old sanctioned tournament and the invitational tournaments for the 6 and 12-year-olds.
The Dizzy Dean World Series will again be held in Southhaven, Miss. The 7, 9, 11, 14 and junior tournaments will be held starting July 6. The 8-year-old tournament will get started on July 12, while the 6, 10, 12, 13 and senior-age tournaments will raise their curtains on July 13.