Fort Oglethorpe is the No. 1 seed for the single elimination bracket in the 5-year-old Dizzy Dean District 1 tournament.
Fort Oglethorpe secured the top seed by going 2-0 in pool play on Saturday. Ringgold finished 1-1, while Summerville was 0-2.
Ringgold and Summerville will square off at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the winner facing Fort Oglethorpe for the championship at 2:30. Both games will be played at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation fields.
The 6-year-old District 1 tournament will see its final three games played on Sunday in Boynton.
Following pool play on Thursday and Friday, the Boynton Generals defeated Dade County, the LFO Warriors edged Chickamauga, the Boynton Bombers defeated LaFayette and Summerville handled Trion in the single elimination tournament.
The Generals will take on LFO Sunday at 1 pm, followed by the Bombers against Summerville at 2:30. The winners will then square off at 5 to determine the district champion.
Chickamauga is hosting the 8-year-old District 1 tournament, which features double elimination brackets.
Saturday's results saw the LFO Warriors (Red) beat the LFO Warriors (Gray), while Murray County pulled out a victory over the Ringgold Tigers. The Summerville Indians defeated the Chickamauga Cubs, while the North Georgia Nationals downed the LFO Warriors (Red). Two more games saw Murray County beat the Trion and the Boynton Aces defeat the Rock Spring Mustangs.
In the winners' bracket semifinals, the Nationals took care of Summerville, while Murray County defeated the Aces. The Nationals are scheduled to play Murray County in the winners' bracket final at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the winner advancing to Monday's championship game at 7:30 p.m.
In the elimination brackets, LFO Red beat Ringgold and Trion knocked out LFO Gray.
Sunday's elimination brackets will see Chickamauga take on LFO Red at 1 p.m. with the winner to face the Aces at 2:30. The Mustangs will do battle with Trion at 1 with the winner moving on to face Summerville at 2:30. Winners of the 2:30 games will play each other at 4 p.m.
The elimination bracket final will take place Monday at 6 p.m. It will pit the winner of Sunday's 4 p.m. game against the loser of the game between North Georgia and Murray County. The winner of Monday night's game will advance to the championship game and must win twice at 7:30 and 9 to be proclaimed district champions.
The Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Department is also hosting the single elimination 10-year-old District 1 tournament.
Bracket play gets underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Murray County will face off against LFO with the winner moving on to play Monday at 6 p.m., while Gordon County will take on Ridgeland at 1. The winner of the Gordon County-Ridgeland game will take on the top-seeded LaFayette Rangers at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to take on the Murray County-LFO winner on Monday.
The winner of Monday's 6 p.m. game will punch its ticket to the 8 p.m. championship game.
Summerville will face the LaFayette Ramblers at 3 p.m. on Sunday, while Boynton and Trion will also face off at 3. The winners of those two games will square off at 5 with the winner advancing to Monday night's title tilt.
And in Summerville, single elimination bracket play in the 11 and 12-year-old District 1 tournament will also start on Sunday.
A 1 p.m. game will pit the Summerville 11-year-olds against Gordon County, while the LaFayette 11-year-olds will face Murray County at 3. The Summerville 12-year-olds received a forfeit into the semifinals.
Trion will take on the Summerville 11's-Gordon County winner at 6 p.m. on Monday night, while the Summerville 12's will face either the LaFayette 11's or Murray County on Monday night at 8. Tuesday's championship game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.