Two more Dizzy Dean District 1 champions were crowned on Sunday and both of them hail from Catoosa County.
In the 5-year-old tournament in Fort Oglethorpe, the Fort Oglethorpe Braves scored a 28-19 win over Ringgold in the finals after Ringgold had defeated Summerville earlier in the day.
In Boynton, the 6-year-old Boynton Bombers took district honors with a 26-8 win over the LFO Warriors. The Bombers beat Summerville earlier in the day, 17-9, while the Warriors punched their ticket to the finals with a narrow 18-15 win over the Boynton Generals.
Only three teams are left with a chance to win the 8-year-old tournament in Chickamauga.
The Boynton Aces will face Murray County at 6 p.m. on Monday with the winner moving on to the championship game to take on the North Georgia Nationals. The Nationals will have to be defeated twice as they won the winners bracket final with a 13-5 victory over Murray County on Sunday afternoon.
In the elimination part of the double-elimination tournament, LFO Red slipped past the Chickamauga Cubs, 15-12, while Trion handled the Rock Spring Mustangs, 20-5. The Aces then shut out LFO, 16-0, while Trion knocked out Summerville, 11-9. Boynton then eliminated Trion, 13-10, to close out the afternoon.
The championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Monday with the second game, if needed, to immediately follow.
The 10-year old district tournament is also being contested in Fort Oglethorpe and just three teams remain with a chance to win it all. The LaFayette Rangers will do battle with Murray County at 6 p.m. on Monday with the winner set to take on Summerville in the finals at 8.
In single-elimination bracket play on Sunday, Murray County defeated LFO, 11-1. Ridgeland doubled up Gordon County, 8-4. Summerville beat the LaFayette Ramblers, 7-2, and Boynton got past Trion, 5-3. The top-seeded Rangers defeated Ridgeland, 16-1, while Summerville got past Boynton, 8-5.
And in Summerville, the final four teams in the 11 and 12-year-old tournament were decided on Sunday. Gordon County defeated Summerville's 11-year-olds, 12-2, while LaFayette's 11-year-olds beat Murray County, 9-7.
Monday's semifinals will see Trion face Gordon County at 6 p.m., followed by the Summerville 12's against the LaFayette 11's at 8. The winners of those two games will face off in the championship game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.