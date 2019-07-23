Dirt bike whiz kid hoping to shine at nationals

With a name like Ryder, you’re almost destined to be involved in motorsports in some form of fashion and that has held true for Walker County’s own Ryder Adams.
The seven-year-old Chickamauga Elementary School student, named after the child of a racer, is starting to make a name for himself in the world of dirt bikes. He’ll put his skills to the test next week at the MC AMA Amateur National Motorcross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. against 41 of the other top young riders in the country in his age group.
Adams started riding dirt bikes when he was four and said he made the decision to start racing them about a year later.
“What I like best about (racing dirt bikes) is going fast and pushing myself to my limit,” said Ryder, who also enjoys riding his bicycle when he’s not on the track. “I was really happy (when I qualified for nationals). I really want to go up there and compete.”
“Calhoun Motocross is where I race the most,” he continued. “Sometimes I’ll ride and practice on Sand Mountain (Ala.) and I have a track at my papaw’s, so sometimes I’ll go down there and practice a little bit.”
Ashley Adams said her son used to play other sports, but made the personal choice in the past year to focus only on racing.
“He played soccer and baseball before, but he didn’t really fully commit to motorcycles,” she said. “We’ve always given him the option and last year, he said he only wanted to ride, so we did a little more local racing and this year we took it a little bigger.”
Ryder seems to have come by his love of motorcross naturally. Ashley said she and her husband, Rodney, both rode dirt bikes as kids and continued their love of riding as they got older.
“We’ve always had some form of motorcycle,” she continued. “A couple of years ago, we promised Ryder that if he let his dad sell his street bike that we would get dirt bikes. He started saying that Santa was going to bring him a dirt bike for Christmas and that was just before he turned five.”
She said there was not a whole lot of concern or trepidation on her part when Ryder announced that he wanted to start racing.
“He was really big into racing when he first got (his bike), but there really wasn’t anywhere (locally) to ride,” she explained. “The only option was really just to hit the track and start racing. You’re always a little hesitant. You pray a lot and you just hope for the best.”
And the best is what Ryder has started to deliver.
After paying a $10 entry fee for his area qualifier, Ryder advanced to regionals with a top-eight finish, placing fifth overall. Then, needing to get into the top six at regionals, Ryder crossed the line in third to punch his ticket to the ranch for nationals.
“He said he was going to get his ticket and he did,” added Rodney. “He’s a really good kid. He’s done so well at it and I hope he goes all the way because he’s got some pretty good potential.
“I guess I’ve had a pretty good hand in this since I like (motorcross) myself. I don’t race, but I do ride and practice with him some, but I’ve always been into it. Now I’m kind of his chief mechanic and I handle the transportation to the races, but I’m very proud of him and I couldn’t be happier.”