Former LaFayette High School state long jump champion Damarcus Simpson picked up his first-ever international victory as a professional on Monday when he took first place in the event in a meet in Minsk, Belarus.
The 26-year-old, who was a NCAA Division II national champion at Chadron State (Neb.) before going on to success at the University of Oregon, won after a very close competition in which the top three, Simpson, European champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Spain's Eusebio Caceras, all jumped 8.17 meters (26-feet, 8-inches). Simpson was awarded the win on countback after hitting 8.17 meters again on his final jump of the day.
Simpson was coming off an eighth-place finish at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa back in late June.
Monday’s event took place during an inaugural USA vs. Europe dual meet. Team USA took 12 of 18 events on Day 1, but trail on points, 331-304, going into Day 2 on Tuesday.