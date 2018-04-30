Dalton State signs Heritage athletic duo

Two more members of an outstanding senior athletic class finalized their college plans this past Wednesday as Heritage High School watched Alex Gass and Caylee Carpenter both sign letters of intent to play at nearby Dalton State College.
Gass will run cross country for the Roadrunners, while Carpenter - who also ran cross country at Heritage - opted to sign with the DSC soccer program.
“I’m really excited to further my career,” said Gass, who was a part of three region championship teams and one region runner-up squad during her four years with the Lady Generals. “I just love the sport so much and it means so much to me. I’m going to miss everybody here, but I know I’m going to make a lot of friends in college. I just hope I do well there.”
Gass, who began running cross country as a sixth grader at Heritage Middle School, has a personal-best of 19:46 on a 3.2-mile course. She had four top-eight finishes at the region championships with a career-best third-place showing as a junior, while helping the Lady Generals reach the state finals four times.
“You won’t find a better young lady than Alex Gass,” Heritage cross country head coach Jeremy Wynne said. “She’s a really focused young lady, intrinsically motivated, a hard worker and she sets the example for everything you want in a runner. Plus, she’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.
“She’s so mentally determined and I think she’s going to rise to the occasion and do extremely well (at Dalton State). With the intensity of the training that she’s going to experience, I think we’re going to see her reach her potential.”
Several former Lady Generals have gone on to run for the Roadrunners and Gass said they have spoken highly of the program, which appealed to her.
“They said they love the atmosphere there,” explained Gass, who will be running alongside her former Heritage teammate, Noor Sabeeh, at Dalton State next season.
“We’re excited,” Roadrunners head coach Dean Thompson said. “We have a young team and Alex will come and fit right in with that group we have now. She’s a good quality person and we’re looking forward to having somebody that’s a good athlete and a good person to run with us. We think that with what we have, we can compete and maybe even win our conference (next season), even with a young team. I think Alex will be a big part of that and we look for her to contribute right away.
“Heritage has been a good connection for us and we know that Alex is going to fit in with those former Heritage runners that have come before her and contribute just as they have.”
Gass plans to study education or physical therapy.
Meanwhile, Carpenter will don cleats instead of running shoes next season as she gets set to play soccer at the NAIA college level.
“I’ve played soccer my whole life, so it was just really what I wanted to do,” said Carpenter, explaining her decision to opt for soccer over cross country in college. “Plus, I want to be a (soccer) coach when I get older.”
Carpenter netted five goals and added double-digit assists as a senior to help get the Lady Generals back to the state tournament for a fourth consecutive time. She was part of a region championship team as a sophomore.
Heritage head coach Desiree Robinson said Carpenter’s selection of soccer over cross country “shows her true passion for the sport”.
“She’ll be a key player for them,” Robinson said. “She’s a great midfielder with great vision. She’s been among our leaders in assists in the past and was again this season. She’s a playmaker and is able to create opportunities. Her vision allows her to see the field, see the open spaces and get the ball to our forwards. I think she’ll have a big impact on the team (at Dalton State).”
“I really like Dalton (State),” Carpenter added. “It’s close to home and easy enough to just drive back and forth. I’m going to bring my passion, my fun and laughter (to the team) and I just want to be awesome there.”
Roadrunners head coach Kerem Daser called Carpenter a very hard worker with a great attitude.
“We’re looking for her to be an attacking midfielder or maybe even a wide winger for us,” he said. “We are really excited to get her. We like having athletes that are good in other sports as well. I think her feet are very good and she has a good first touch. Her fitness is very good because she does cross-country and we’re excited to have her next year.”
Carpenter said she plans to major in education.