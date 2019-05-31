Dale McDowell captures first Southern Spring Nationals points championship

There isn't too much that local dirt track racer Dale McDowell hasn't done in his long career, but the Chickamauga native enjoyed something new over Memorial Day weekend.
After finishing in the top 11 of the point standings five times since 2013, McDowell won his first Schaeffer's Oil Southern Spring Nationals points title this past Monday night.
McDowell held off Dawsonville, Ga.'s Donald McIntosh for the championship. McIntosh had won the points title in the miniseries in 2015 and 2016 and finished second in 2017. McDowell finished with 2,124 points to beat McIntosh (2,084) by just 40 points in a two-horse race. The next closest finisher was over 400 points behind.
In the series' 11 races, McDowell picked up three victories, had nine top-five finishes and finished in the top 10 on 10 different occasions. He claimed victory at the Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler, Ga. on March 22 and later won a race the Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala. on March 29. His final victory came at the Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. on April 13.
McDowell said when the shortened season began, he wasn't even sure if he and his team were going to run all the races.
"But then we ended up winning the first one, took third in the second race and won the third one," he explained. "After that, we had already built up a nice points lead, so we decided to run them all and it turned out to be good for us."
He came into the last weekend of the series with an 18-point lead over McIntosh, who was making a late charge for the points title. McDowell finished second at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga. on May 25 and took fourth place at the Rome (Ga.) Speedway the following night. He started the 52-lap feature race at the 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. last Monday (May 27) in 18th position, but made up 12 places to finish sixth, which was enough to claim the Southern Spring Nationals title.
McDowell now has 12 all-time Southern Spring Nationals race victories, which is double more than his next closest rival.
The championship added to what has been an already outstanding 2019 season for McDowell and his team at Shane McDowell Racing.
They started with four top-10 finishes in non-series races in Florida in February, added runner-up finishes in series races in Brasstown, N.C. and in Summertown, Tenn., took third in Cochran, Ga. and placed fourth in Senoia, Ga. McDowell also finished fifth in a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race back at 411 Motor Speedway.
McDowell said now that the Shane McDowell Racing team has moved from North Carolina to its new home in Mooresburg, Tenn, and that he and his brother have fewer outside projects going on, he's been able to focus more on simply racing. He added that it has helped living just about two hours from the race shop - McDowell recently moved to Ooltewah, Tenn. - where as before it was over a five-hour drive.
"Plus, I'm getting older," he added. "The end of my career is closer this year than it was last year, so I'm just focusing on (racing) and trying to make the best of it."
McDowell and his team will now head to Ohio this weekend for the 25th Annual Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora, held at famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg. The weekend will include a pair of $10,000-to-win feature races on June 6 and June 7 and one big main event race on Saturday night, June 8, that will pay $125,000 to the winner.
"The best of the best are there," he added. "We've had some decent success there in the past, but it takes a lot of work and jumping through hoops to get qualified for the main event on Saturday. Once you get (to the main event), it's tough. You have to hope you hit the right set-up for the track conditions and a lot of other things have to go your way."
McDowell has tasted success at Eldora before. He is fourth all-time in top-five finishes in the event with six (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018), including his $100,000 Dream victory there in 2014 and a runner-up finish last year. He also won the 'World 100' at Eldora back in 2005.