The LaFayette girls and the Ridgeland boys took the team titles at the 2019 Walker County Cross Country Championships at LaFayette High School on Tuesday.
On a steamy, swelteringly hot day, the Lady Ramblers finished in first with 38 points, just two points in front of Ridgeland (40), while Gordon Lee (50) rounded out the standings.
On the boys’ side, the Panthers won with 34 points, which was just two less than the 36 posted by the Ramblers. The Trojans (59) finished third.
Individually, Gordon Lee's Gracie O'Neal clocked in at 19:58 to win the girls’ race by four-and-a-half minutes. LaFayette’s Hannah Dearing was second at 24:34 while her teammate, Megan Wilson, was third at 25:05. Fourth place went to Gordon Lee’s Haley Hartman (25:53), while Mary Scott of Ridgeland (26:07) rounded out the top five.
Also competing for the Lady Ramblers was Natalie Ball (28:39), Caitlyn Watson (30:17) and Hope McClure (30:58).
Ridgeland also had Cate Voyles (26:07), Emily Scott (27:35) and Macie Boren (27:52), along with Colleen Thomas (31:24).
Meanwhile, Cora Fehr (29:17), Emilie Eldridge (30:22) and Olivia Rodgers (36:36) also competed for the Lady Trojans.
The individual boys’ winner was LaFayette’s Devin Henderson, who crossed the line in (17:52). Gordon Lee’s Jake Lee was runner-up at 19:04, followed by LaFayette's Josh Perea (19:36), Ridgeland’s Will Voyles (19:40) and his teammate Matthew Cole (20:14).
Also racing for the Panthers was Sam Dickson (20:28), Beau Baker (20:34), Joseph Brown (21:08), A.J. Walker (21:29) and Sean Gifford (21:48).
Jack Wilson (20:18), Andrew Long (21:07) and Crandale Jackson (22:05) rounded out the team score for LaFayette.
Carter Pullen (21:20), Ian Goodwin (21:34), Carson Carpenter (22:03) and Jake Wright (22:23) also posted scores for the Trojans.