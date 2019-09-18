Gordon Lee's Gracie O'Neal recorded another dominant win on Tuesday as she took the girls' individual title in the second North Georgia Cross Country League meet of the year at Edwards Park in Dalton.
Facing runners from both north Georgia and Chattanooga, the two-time Class 1A Public School state champion crossed the line in 20:11, beating Coahulla Creek standout Kaylee Bandy (21:27) by 1:16. Heritage's Allison Craft was third as she clocked in at 21:39.
Hannah Dearing was fifth for LaFayette with a time of 23:41 and Emily Woody was seventh for Heritage at 24:29. Mia Callahan gave the Lady Generals three in the top 12 as she placed 12th at 25:35.
Megan Wilson finished 20th for LaFayette (26:10), followed by Gordon Lee's Haley Hartman (26:15) in 21st place. Ringgold's Elli Grace Roy (26:16) finished 22nd and Heritage's Allie Mifflin (26:38) was 25th. Ridgeland's top finisher was Macie Boren, who crossed the line in 27:56. LFO did not have any runners in the girls' varsity race.
Full results in the girls varsity race can be found at the following link: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/362265/results/666271/raw#.XYKfnqPr1Yd
In the boys' varsity race, Gavin Chandler of Heritage was third overall at 18:38, one spot ahead of LaFayette's Devin Henderson, who was fourth at 18:57. The top two finishers were David Hutchinson of Dalton (18:04) and Lane Hollis of Coahulla Creek (18:10).
Also finishing in the Top 25 overall was Heritage's Luke Shackelford (19:55) in 15th place, Ringgold's Dau Dau (20:10) in 19th place, Heritage's Davis Justice (20:10) in 20th place, Gordon Lee's Jake Lee (20:20) in 21st place and Ringgold's Kale Davis (20:23) in 22nd place.
Will Voyles was the top finisher for Ridgeland at 21:18, while Cameron Malone led LFO with a 22:05.
Full results from the boys varsity race can be found at the following link: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/362265/results/666270/raw#.XYKXWqPr0aI
Team scores were unavailable as of press time.