Boys' Dream Team
Caleb Boyd (Heritage) The senior finished eighth at the 6-AAAA championships in a time of 18:02 to take first team All-Region honors. He averaged 19:23 for the year with a season-best 17:45 in a race at Baylor.
Gavin Chandler (Heritage) The freshman gave a taste of things to come as his average time of 18:39 was the highest on the Generals’ team. He garnered first team All-Region honors with a seventh-place finish.
Ryan Craft (Heritage) The senior three-sport standout took 11th at the 6-AAAA championships to earn second team All-Region honors. He averaged 19:54 in his final season for the area runners-up.
Devin Henderson (LaFayette) The junior first team All-Region selection averaged 18:44 for the year and had three top-six finishes, including fourth place with a school-record 17:48 at the region championships to qualify for state.
Jake Lee (Gordon Lee) The sophomore finished second at the Walker County championships, second at the Region 6-A championships and finished fifth at state, while ending the year with an average time of 18:43.
Joel Lewis (Heritage) The sophomore averaged 19:42 for the year with a season-best 17:48 at the season-opening meet at Ridge Ferry. He also earned second team All-Region status after an 18:51 at the 6-AAAA championships.
Josh Perea (LaFayette) The sophomore was a consistent runner for the Ramblers, placing fourth at the Walker County championships and finishing the season with an average time of 19:44.
Jasper Wilson (Gordon Lee) The senior and Carson-Newman signee battled through injuries, but still averaged 18:53 for the year with a third-place region finish and a 10th place state finish for the Trojans.
Boys' Second Team
Dakota Carter (Heritage)
Dau Dau (Ringgold)
Michael Hubona (Gordon Lee)
Davis Justice (Heritage)
Nhan Le (Heritage)
William Sainthill (LaFayette)
Luke Shackelford (Heritage)
Josiah Williams (Ridgeland)
Girls' Dream Team
Lilly Black (Heritage) The senior was a consistent performer all year and placed ninth overall at the 6-AAAA championships to earn first team All-Region status. She clocked in with an average time of 25:10 on the season.
Macie Boren (Ridgeland) The sophomore was a leader on a young, but improving Lady Panther team as she averaged 26:06 on the year with a season-best 24:42 at the Region 6-AAAA championships.
Hannah Dearing (LaFayette) The junior continued to improve with a second-place showing at the Walker County championships and an 18th place finish at the region championships. She averaged 25:42 for the year.
Lucy Hicks (Heritage) The junior averaged 24 minutes even, had a pair of top-10 finishes and picked up All-Region second team honors as she helped the Lady Generals win the 6-AAAA championship.
Kalei Howard (Heritage) The freshman wasted no time establishing herself as she averaged 24:48 for the year. That included an eighth-place finish at the 6-AAAA championships (23:05) and first team All-Region status.
Jersey McCann (Ringgold) The sophomore continues to get better as she averaged a 25:25 this fall and placed 14th overall at the Region 6-AAA championships with a season-best time of 24:03.
Skye Remko (Heritage) The senior was another stabilizing force for a youthful Lady General squad. She finished 15th at the 6-AAAA meet to pick up second team All-Region honors and averaged 25:46 for the year.
Emma Tennyson (Heritage) The freshman clocked in with an average time of 25:56 in her first prep season, which included a season-best 23:39 at the season-opening meet at Ridge Ferry in Rome.
Girls' Second Team
Kayelee Bell (Gordon Lee)
Trinity Deane (Ridgeland)
Morgan Easley (Heritage)
Taylor Hunley (Gordon Lee)
Kaylan Jackson (Gordon Lee)
Emily Scott (Ridgeland)
Mary Scott (Ridgeland)
Caitlyn Watson (LaFayette)
The Catoosa-Walker Dream Teams are selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances throughout the season. Text and photos by Scott Herpst.