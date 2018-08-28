CROSS COUNTRY: State titles on the minds of Gordon Lee runners

After a pair of third-place finishes in 2016 and two state runner-up showings in 2017, there’s only one step left to take for the Gordon Lee High School cross country programs.
“Obviously, we went to end up on the top of the podium this year,” head coach Nathan Burns said. “Our sights are set on first and that’s our ultimate goal.”
And the Trojans and Lady Trojans absolutely have personnel to get them there.
On the boys’ side, senior Jasper Wilson finished second in the Class 1A Public School state meet last year with a time of 18:29. The reigning Walker County Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year clocked a then-school record 16:52 in the first meet at Ridge Ferry last year and he went on to run a 17:13 to win the area championship at Darlington.
Gordon Lee also has two more returning starters who finished in the top 10 at state last year.
Junior Ian Goodwin was second at the area championships last year and ended up fourth at state (18:57). His average time of 18:24 for the season earned him Catoosa-Walker County Cross Country Dream Team first team honors. Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Lee was third in the area race last year and 10th at state (19:24), while his average of 18:44 was enough to earn him first team honors as well.
Two more returning seniors for the Trojans, Braxton Ledford and Michael Hubona, both averaged right at 22 minutes a race last year. Ledford was named to the Dream Team as an honorable mention selection.
Other names to know include junior Alex Stone, sophomore Simon McKeehan and freshmen Luke Taylor, Tanner Wilson and Cody McCutcheon, who are all pushing and battling for those final spots on the varsity roster.
“We’ve got tons of talent coming back and great leadership,” Burns said. “Jasper is a senior leader and he’s going to do well. He has a chance to win in all, but Ian is pushing him everyday and Jake isn’t too far behind. We also have some new faces coming that will tighten that gap down between our top three and the rest of the top seven for the guys.”
For the Lady Trojans, several starters return, including defending state champion Gracie O’Neal, the reigning Walker County Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
O’Neal shattered the school record in her first meet last year by running the Ridge Ferry course in 18:19. She ran a 19:20 to win the area and then clocked in at 20:23 on a tough course in Carrollton to win the state title by a full two minutes. She went on to place third in the sophomore girls’ division of the Front Runner Southeast Regional Championships in North Carolina shortly after the season ended.
But O’Neal won’t have to shoulder the load alone.
Four seniors, Kaylan Jackson, Chanler Hysell, Kayelee Bell and Drew Presnell, will all bring good experience to the squad. Jackson (24:54 average in 2017) was a Dream Team first team member last year, while Bell and Hysell were honorable mention picks.
“Gracie is stronger and getting faster and faster, so we’re looking for her to do great things,” Burns added, “and we have a core of girls to go with her. We have a couple that aren’t back yet due to some nagging injuries, but hopefully they’ll get back soon to help the girls get on top of the podium also.”
On the girls’ side, junior Taylor McAllister and sophomore Grayson Alexander both averaged 24:24 last year to earn spots on the Dream Team honorable mention list. Junior Lexi Tennant is looking to improve on her times from last year, while sophomore Taylor Hunley, a track standout this past spring, has come out to join the team and should have an immediate impact.