CROSS COUNTRY: Ringgold continues climb in 6-AAA

The Ringgold High School cross country team may be low in overall numbers this season, but the Blue-and-White still plan on giving it all they have as they get set to test themselves against the rest of what has become a very competitive region for running (6-AAA).
"We're kind of a 'skinny' team this year," head coach Joel Svoboda said with a laugh. "We don't have a full girls' team yet in order to score points at a meet, but the guys are looking promising. They've done well."
The lone senior is for the Tigers is Aden Hedrick.
"He's improved every year," Svoboda explained. "He's been a very dedicated kid and he's just gotten better and better."
That improvement will be counted on this season to add to what could be a solid core of runners for the Ringgold boys.
Among the returning starters is sophomore Dau Dau. Dau shaved more than three minutes off of his times from the first week of last season to the final week. His season-best was a 19:11 at the Front Runner Championships at Baylor and he turned in a 19:20 at the 6-AAA Championships.
Also back this season are juniors Joseph Santiago and Dylan Simpson-Rister. Santiago ran sub-21 minutes on two separate occasions last year, including at Baylor (a season-best 20:36) and at the 6-AAA Championships (20:57). Simpson-Rister should also be at or near the top three for the Tigers this fall. He ran a 21:38 at Baylor and finished in 22:38 in the region meet a year ago.
Both Dau and Santiago were named to the Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team honorable mention list in 2017.
Some of the new faces that are already making an impact are juniors Brandon Morris and Caleb George, along with freshman Maddux Maynor.
"Brandon has been running near the top two during practice sessions and we're expecting good stuff out of him," Svoboda added. "And (George) is doing fantastic for someone who's brand new to the sport. He's hanging with us on our big, long runs, which is really amazing for somebody who hasn't run a whole lot."
On the girls' side, the Lady Tigers have just one senior in Chantal Mendoza, who did not run with the team last season, but is giving it a go for the Blue-and-White this time around. One of the other new faces is sophomore Sydney McDonald, while sophomore Jersey McCann is back after racing last year. An extremely fast sprinter in track, McCann has continued to improve as she makes the transition to distance running.
"She did great for us last year and really came on towards the end," Svoboda said. "I think she's coming along just fine."
Svoboda will have help this year in the form of assistant coach Travis Head, who has been out recruiting the halls to try and bolster the Ringgold ranks.
"I think the strength of the team right now would probably be the camaraderie," Svoboda said. "They get along really well. If we could get a few more people, that would be great, but the key to us doing well is consistency, along with them doing stuff on their own. They can only run so much with us. We can run hard in practice, but if they're not doing stuff on their own, they won't do well in the long run."