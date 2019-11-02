Kale Davis crossed the finish line in 19:15 as the Ringgold Tigers placed 21st overall in the Class 3A boys' state cross country championships in Carrollton on Saturday.
Dau Dau was second for the Tigers as he completed the course in 20 minutes even, one second ahead of teammate Brandon Morris (20:01). Dylan Simpson-Rister (20:35), Ajack Dau (21:20), Joseph Santiago (21:56) and Jacob Sparks (22:04) rounded out the lineup for the Blue-and-White.
Westminster won the team title with 74 points, edging out rival Pace Academy (76) for the title. Lovett (101), North Hall (115) and Dawson County (121) rounded out the top five.
Among other teams in Region 6, Coahulla Creek was 10th overall, Calhoun was 15th and Sonoraville was 22nd .
North Hall's Andrew Jones won the individual title with a time of 16:18, while Southeast Bulloch's Avery Jaynes (16:30) was the runner-up.