CROSS COUNTRY: Ridgeland runners counting on grit

The Ridgeland Panthers have slowly, but surely began to make inroads in cross country over the past few years and head coach Bo Tinney hopes that a mix of returning veterans and some promising underclassmen will help the Panthers keep trending up.
“The goal for the team is just to have them better themselves everyday,” Tinney said. “As far as expectations go, I’m expecting good attitudes and I hope we can get a little bit better each day. Our region is really competitive, as always. I’m not sure where we’ll fall in the region yet as we still have not had our first meet, but we have a lot of pretty strong athletes and I think we could have a better year this year than we did last year.”
The Panthers will have three senior runners this season, two of which ran for the team last year.
Eliot Jones will be one of the main leaders for the team and he will have help from another veteran leader in Josiah Williams. Both were consistently among the top five varsity runners for the Panthers in each meet a year ago.
Jones, a Catoosa-Walker Dream Team honorable mention pick in 2017, averaged 19:57 last year, including a season-best 19:20 at the Front Runner Championships at Baylor. Meanwhile, Williams averaged 20:01 for the year with a season best of 19:30, which he clocked twice during the season. He was also a Dream Team honorable mention pick.
Timothy Hollister, the final senior, is new to the team this year. A good athlete, Tinney said Hollister has picked up the sport quickly and has seen his times drop throughout early-season practices.
Veteran junior Will Voyles had a season-best of 20:22 at Heritage last year and averaged just over 21 minutes for the season. Sophomore Beau Baker averaged 21:28 last season and had his fastest time, 20:39, at Baylor.
Sophomore A.J. Walker is also back, while some of the newcomers on the boys’ side will be junior Matthew Schaublin and Joseph Brown.
For the Lady Panthers, sophomore Macie Boren will be the team’s lone returner and its top runner. Boren a was Dream Team first team selection as a freshman when she averaged 25:14 for the year. Her fastest time of the season was a 23:36 at Baylor.
The rest of the team will be new, including junior Emily Scott and her sister, Mary, a freshman, another promising freshman in Sydney Finch and sophomore Trinity Dean, who also competes with Ridgeland’s ROTC Raiders program.
“They are all hard workers with really great attitudes,” said Tinney, who will be assisted again this season by Mandi Dean.
“Our theme this year is ‘grit’,” Tinney added. “We have to show grit and work hard. That and having good attitudes are going to be the keys. We just have to continually show up every day and work hard.”