The most decorated runner in Gordon Lee High School and Walker County prep history added to her collection on Thursday as Lady Trojan senior Gracie O'Neal racked up her third consecutive region cross country title at the Darlington School in Rome.
O'Neal's time of 19:45 blew away not only the rest of the Region 3-A Public School field, but also the rest of the Region 4-A Private School field, who were running its race simultaneously.
O'Neal's efforts helped Gordon Lee to a runner-up finish in the girls' team standings. Atlanta Classical won the meet with 34 points, followed by Gordon Lee with 52, Trion with 84 and Drew Charter with 89. Mount Zion finished with 117 points, but only the top four schools advance to the state meet next month in Carrollton.
Haley Hartman was sixth overall for Gordon Lee with a time of 25:28. The rest of the Lady Trojans' lineup included Cora Fehr (27:15), Emilie Eldridge (28:34), Taylor Hunley (29:28) and Olivia Rodgers (30:07).
The Gordon Lee boys will also be headed to the state meet after finishing third. The Trojans' 79 points were one more than Trion (80) and just eight behind Atlanta Classical (71). Drew Charter coasted to the win with 36 points. Mount Zion (134) and Bowdon (186) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Jake Lee was the fastest Trojan finisher as he took third place at 19:03. Ian Goodwin (20:30), Carter Pullen (21:12), Carson Carpenter (21:18), Luke Taylor (23:45) and Tanner Wilson (26:18) also ran for Gordon Lee.
Jaden Causey of Drew Charter won the boys' individual title. His time was not available.