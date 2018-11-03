Last November, then-sophomore Gracie O'Neal won her first state cross country championship buy a full two minutes over her next closest competitor.
Twelve months later, O’Neal only won by a mere 1:54.
The prohibitive favorite coming into Saturday's Class A Public School state championships in Carrollton, the Gordon Lee junior crossed the line in a time of 20:56 to make it back-to-back state titles. Jenkins County's Brett Landing (22:50.33) out-leaned Telfair County’s Paige White (22:50.66) at the tape to take runner-up honors.
Kaylan Jackson (24:46) would finish 13th for Gordon Lee, followed by an 18th place finish by Taylor Hunley (25:05). Also racing for the Lady Trojans were Kayelee Bell (28:25), Emilie Eldridge (28:52) and Lexie Tennant (31:02).
Gordon Lee finished fourth overall with 128 points, trailing only Telfair County (39), ACE Charter (69) and Atlanta Classical Academy (81) in the team standings.
After placing third in the team standings in 2016 and earning the state runner-up trophy in 2017, the Gordon Lee Trojans arrived at Carrollton on Saturday hoping to take home the state's biggest trophy this time around.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-White, they had to settle for fourth.
Gordon Lee put three runners into the top 10, but could not match defending state champion Georgia Military College Prep or Commerce, who each saw their five scoring runners all finish in the top 25.
GMC would win the state title with 70 points, while Commerce (78) was a close second. Schley County (104) would edge out Gordon Lee (109) for third.
Jake Lee was the highest finishing runner for the Trojans as he crossed the line in fifth place at 18:43. Area 6-A Public School champion Ian Goodwin (18:45) was one spot behind in sixth place, while Jasper Wilson (19:13), who has been battling injuries all season long, took 10th place.
Also competing for Gordon Lee was Carter Pullen (20:31), Michael Hubona (20:50), Cody McCutcheon (21:28) and Braxton Ledford (22:15).