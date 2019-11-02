Gordon Lee's Gracie O'Neal came into the girls' Class 1A Public School cross country state championship meet as the clear choice as the runner to beat.
And no one did.
O'Neal put a big navy blue bow on an unbelievable high school cross country career with her third consecutive state title in Carrollton on Saturday. Her time of 20:14 was 1:32 ahead of her next closest competitor, Commerce's Paden Ball.
"It's crazy," she said. "It just doesn't seem real and it doesn't seem real that this should be the last one. My freshman year, I never thought I'd even run cross country, so this just all doesn't seem real."
O'Neal said the reality of her final GHSA race kept going through her mind, especially in the closing minutes of the race.
"In my head, I was thinking 'oh my goodness, this is it. This is the last time I'm going to be on this course'," she explained. "It's a tough course. (Saturday) wasn't perfect, but it was still the fastest time that I've ever run on that course and that's really all you can ask for."
While it will be the last official GHSA cross country race for O'Neal, the standout senior will continue with some post-season races, including the Meet of Champions on Nov. 16 and the Foot Locker South Regionals on Nov. 30.
Her individual win helped the Lady Trojans to an eighth-place finish in the team standings.
Haley Hartman finished 24th overall for Gordon Lee in a time of 25:18, while the rest of the lineup included Cora Fehr (27:58), Emilie Eldridge (28:27), Taylor Hunley (29:24) and Olivia Rodgers (31:09).
Academy for Classical Education won the girls' team title with 70 points, followed in the top five by Commerce (108), Georgia Military (114), Telfair County (119) and Towns County (146).
On the boys' side, Gordon Lee also finished in eighth overall. Commerce took the crown with 38 points as Brandon Martin (17:02) and Demarco Hernandez (17:34) gave the Tigers a 1-2 individual finish.
Schley County was second with 91 points, followed by Lake Oconee Academy (92), Towns County (94) and Atkinson County (103).
Jake Lee was the top runner for Gordon Lee as he finished 14th in a time of 19:07. Also running for the Trojans was Carson Carpenter (20:08), Carter Pullen (21:10), Luke Taylor (23:11) and Tanner Wilson (23:50).