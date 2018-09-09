The Gordon Lee cross country team had a small contingent race in the Championship Division at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational on Saturday.
On the girls' side, Gracie O'Neal placed 10th overall with a time of 21:10. Also racing for the Lady Trojans was Kaylan Jackson (28:30), Kayelee Bell (29:09) and Chanler Hysell (29:56).
Ian Goodwin clocked in at an even 19:00 for the Trojans, while Jake Lee (19:24) was less than 30 seconds behind. Michael Hubona (21:32) and Cody McCutcheon (23:15) also ran for Gordon Lee.
Neither team had enough runners to qualify for the team standings.