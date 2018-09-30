Junior Gracie O'Neal had her highest finish to date in the 2018 cross country season as she placed fourth overall for Gordon Lee at Saturday’s Darlington Cross Country Festival in Rome.
O'Neal clocked in at 20:05, while Kaylan Jackson finished at 26:09. Just hours after being crowned the school's Homecoming Queen, Emma Cate Dendy ran a 26:20, followed by Taylor Hunley (27:06), Jill Brandenburg (32:12) and Jessica Hickman (37:55).
The Lady Trojans finished 22nd overall in the team standings. Brookwood, Lovett and Signal Mountain (Tenn.) took the top three spots.
In the boys’ race, Ian Goodwin got in the top 20 as he placed 19th overall with a 17:53. Jake Lee crossed the line in 18:48, while the rest of the Gordon Lee lineup included Simon McKeehan (21:39), Braxton Ledford (21:43), Luke Taylor (21:52) and Carter Pullen (22:09).
The Trojans placed 19th in the team standings. Brookwood, Lovett and South Effingham were the top three in the Varsity Division.
In the JV race, Michael Hubona ran a 19:51 for Gordon Lee.