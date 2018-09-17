Gordon Lee’s cross country teams took on a number of bigger schools at the Milton Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Gracie O’Neal had the top finish for the Lady Trojans as she placed 19th overall in a time of 22:03.
Taylor Hundley (29:57), Kaylan Jackson (30:04), Chanler Hysell (31:26) and Lexi Tennant (34:36) rounded out the varsity roster for Gordon Lee, who placed 14th overall in the team standings.
Haley Hartman (27:29), Emma Cate Dendy (28:24), Jill Brandenburg (34:33) and Jessica Hickman (41:05) competed for Gordon Lee in the girls’ junior varsity race.
Jasper Wilson was the top finisher for the Trojans as he clocked in at 19:07. Ian Goodwin (19:29), Jake Lee (20:24), Michael Hubona (22:37), Luke Taylor (23:24), Braxton Ledford (23:28) and Cody McCutcheon (24:09) also competed for Gordon Lee’s varsity team to help the Trojans finish in 13th place.
Simon McKeehan ran a 23:21 in the boys’ JV race. Carter Pullen clocked in at 24:05 and Alex Stone ran a 27:05.