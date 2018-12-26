CROSS COUNTRY: Martinez earns Catoosa award for second time

For the second straight year, LFO’s Erik Martinez has been named the Catoosa County Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The senior, who will leave LFO this season holding the unofficial title of the best boys’ cross country runner to ever come through the school, kicked it into an even higher gear this fall.
Martinez’s average time was under 18 minutes this past season. Take away a 20:06 run on a very tough course in Dalton under extremely tough conditions early in the season - Martinez still finished third in the race - and his average time for the year was a sparkling 17:27.
He had a runner-up showing at the season-opening meet at Heritage and picked up five top-three finishes, including third place at the Region 6-AAA championships in Reseca, where he qualified for state for the fourth consecutive year.
Martinez credited extra training for his success this season.
“This year has been the best of all,” he said. “I came here as a freshman and started running and really just ran my sophomore and junior years without any really proper training.
“But this year was a big difference. Alan Outlaw and Michael Walker from Fast Break have been helping me since July. They have pushed me to be the best I can be and I also have to thank my coach here (at LFO), First Sergeant (Anthony) Heath for his inspirational speeches before every meet to keep me in a positive mood.”
“The practices that we did at school were just a warm-up for him,” Heath said. “He’d keep running after we’d finished and he’s still running and training now. I think he was going to do anywhere from six to nine miles today in the cold. You wish you could bottle up his work ethic and give it to people.”
Martinez said he was honored to get this year’s award.
“Any runner that gets this type of award should be grateful, because we’ve all put in the work,” he said. “We communicate with each other as well. It can be really tough. Some days you don’t want to get out of bed, but you still have to put in the work if you want to succeed in the future. That’s how we’ve been rolling and that’s how I’ve been rolling.”
He said his most memorable moment came at this year’s state championships. Not only was his time of 17:34 (19th place) on the intense Carrollton course his all-time best at state by two seconds, he finally managed to finish ahead of friendly region rival Jesse Martinez, Murray County’s two-time region champion, who had edged out the LFO standout at meets several times in the last couple of years.
“He was ahead of me with about a half-mile to go and I knew that it was my chance,” he explained. “I had to go get him because it was probably the last time we were ever going to race against each other. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Heath said Martinez was just an honest, hard-working kid.
“You can ask anyone here, you talk to Erik for 30 seconds and you see the type of person he is,” the coach added. “He has a personality that just comes through. He’s the epitome of what a young student-athlete should strive to be like. They should put a statue of Erik up at the school and say this is the type of student-athlete you should be.”
Martinez, who said he is hopeful of receiving a scholarship offer to run in college, said he plans to compete on the track for the Warriors later this spring.