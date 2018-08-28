CROSS COUNTRY: LFO teams looking to build momentum

There is a rebuilding process going on with the LFO cross country program and it's being orchestrated with military precision.
Lt. Colonel Paul Harwart and First Sergeant Anthony Heath, who head up the Army JROTC Warrior Battalion at the high school, are jointly-sharing roles as the new cross country coaches this season. Heath has previously coached tennis at the school, while Harwart returns after previously coaching cross country at LFO several years ago.
Harwart will be in the charge of the girls' XC program and Heath will serve as head coach for the boys. However, the two say they plan on working together as much as possible to lay a new foundation for the team.
"It's kind of new to us having two coaches this year," Harwart said. "We're having to think out of the box a little bit and see what works best for us. We've been working on rosters and lining up buses and we're both helping out with the training. We're taking it slow, but we'll build momentum."
"We're putting some infrastructure in place as far as scheduling," Heath added. "We think we have a good plan on how we want to attack our running. Running here on campus four or five days a week isn't good, so we're trying to get the kids off campus as much as possible. With the support of the school, we'll be able to do that. We're going to give them a lot of opportunities to run.
"Now we have to go out and find those individuals that want to run, but I think we're going to be all right. We started with around three and we're already up to about 16 in a little over a week and that was just from word-of-mouth."
While the team may be short on experience, they do have one huge building block in senior Erik Martinez, the team leader and one of the area's top talents.
Martinez, the 2017 Catoosa County Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year, won a Chattanooga League meet at Grove Level in Whitfield County last fall, finished fourth in the Region 6-AAA meet and qualified for state for the third consecutive year, where he finished 15th overall in a time of 17:36. That time was one second less than his 17:37 average for the entire year. He also ran a personal-best of 17:26 at the Front Runner Championships at Baylor.
They will also bring back senior Brandon Guzman, an honorable mention Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team pick a year ago, who was second on the Warriors' roster in overall average time last fall at a little over 21 minutes per race. His fastest time also came at Grove Level when he clocked in at 21:20. The duo, along with fellow senior Tommy King, will be heavily counted on to provide leadership for the young Warriors the season.
Students who participate in the JROTC Raiders program are also running cross-country. Some are simply practicing with the varsity team, although some, such as King, will suit up with the varsity team this season. The coaches said King has shown good promise in early-season workouts.
"We have several young freshmen this year that are going to run too," Heath added. "We're going to have a young team, but I think we can do well. We're looking forward to it."
As of press time, the Lady Warriors will be led by two seniors in Reaghan Howe and Taylor Villegas. Howe is the lone returner of the two.
"This is a rebuilding year for the girls," Harwart said. "We don't have a lot of girls right now, but we're trying to get some from the JROTC program as well as the main school population."
The coaches said they are also looking to connect and work with the cross country program at Lakeview Middle School in order to begin a partnership that they hope will pay dividends down the road.