Make it 4-for-4 for LFO's Erik Martinez.
The Warriors' senior cross country standout is headed back to the Class AAA state championships early next month in Carrollton after turning in a third-place individual finish at Tuesday's Region 6-AAA meet in Reseca.
Martinez crossed the tape in 17:32, finishing only behind Murray County's Jesse Martinez (16:34) and Coahulla Creek's Lane Hollis (17:07). The top six individual finishers automatically qualify for state.
Ringgold's Dau Dau fell just out of the top six as he came in seventh place with a time of 18:52. Teammate Brandon Morrison was next for the Tigers at 21:35, while the rest of Ringgold's roster included Joseph Santiago (21:55), Dylan Simpson-Rister (22:01), Aden Headrick (24:25) and Maddux Maynor (26:50).
Apart from Martinez, Brandon Cornelio-Guzman clocked in at 20:02 to finish 15th, while Tommy King was 18th overall with a time of 20:14. Austin Arellano (23:05) and Jerry Gutierrez (26:03) also competed for the Warriors.
Calhoun took team honors with a total of 47 points, while Coahulla Creek (59), Sonoraville (81) and Murray County (94) earned the other three state bids. LFO (115), Ringgold (144), Haralson County (148) and North Murray (231) rounded out the field.
In the girls' race, Coahulla Creek's super freshman Kaylee Bandy won with a time of 20:46, some 17 seconds clear of Calhoun's Ashley Hartness (21:03), while Calhoun's Mari Morales (21:25) placed third.
Ringgold's Jersey McCann finished a respectable 14th overall (24:03), while LFO was represented by Savannah Barry (33:46) and Daisha Sneed (35:36).
In the team standings, Calhoun (31) edged out Coahulla Creek (35) for the region crown, while Murray County (96) and Sonoraville (96) took the next two state spots. Murray County was awarded third on the tiebreaker. Haralson County (116) was fifth, while neither Ringgold, LFO, North Murray nor Adairsville had enough runners to qualify for the team awards.