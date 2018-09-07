The second North Georgia Cross Country League meet of the season was held at Dalton’s Edwards Park on Thursday with the Dalton boys and girls both taking home team honors.
The Catamounts finished first ahead of Bradley Central in the 26-team meet, while Heritage finished one point out in third. Cleveland and Southeast Whitfield rounded out the top five.
In the girls’ race, Dalton, Coahulla Creek, Heritage, East Hamilton and Southeast took the top five spots in the 22-team field.
Individually, Heritage reported that Gavin Chandler placed seventh out of 214 runners. Joel Lewis (15th), Caleb Boyd (19th) and Ryan Craft (20th) all placed in the top 20.
Allison Craft was third for the Lady Generals and Lucy Hicks took 10th, while Kalei Howard was 16th out of 139 runners.
In the JV race, Christian Merrill had a top 20 finish for the Generals.
No further individual results had been posted or reported as of press time.