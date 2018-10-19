Heritage sophomore Allison Craft picked up another top 10 finish on Thursday as she placed 10th overall with a 20:29 in the Front Runner Cross Country Championships at the Baylor School in Chattanooga.
Kalei Howard (23:14), Lilly Black (23:18), Lucy Hicks (23:32), Skye Remko (23:34), Emma Tennyson (24:08) and Morgan Easley (25:24) rounded out the Lady Generals' varsity roster. Heritage placed seventh in the team standings with 188 points.
Baylor (64) was first, followed the home-school based Chattanooga Patriots (71) and Signal Mountain (93). Rhea County's Lesley Green blistered the course in 18:40 to win the individual title by nearly a full minute over Patriots' standout Kathryn Vradenburgh (19:40).
In the boys' varsity race, Gavin Chandler had the fastest time among Heritage varsity runners at 17:17. Ryan Craft (18:24) was second, followed by Dakota Carter (18:40), Joel Lewis (18:40), Luke Shackelford (19:04), Davis Justice (19:25) and Nhan Le (19:37).
Red Bank's Cole Bullock clocked in at 15:21 to beat Chase Faudi of the Patriots (15:54) by over a half-minute. McCallie finished with 36 points to win the team title with Chattanooga Christian (82) and the Patriots (109) rounding out the top three.
Heritage finished eighth with 242 points.
In the girls' JV race, Emily Woody placed sixth for Heritage with a time of 24:02. Gracie McCoy (26:32) and Brylei Howard (27:22) also competed for the Lady Generals.
Caleb Boyd was the winner for the Generals in the boys' JV race as he crossed the line in 17:45 to win by five seconds. Also participating in the race for Heritage was Will Waldrop (20:12), Stephen Burchard (20:20), Christian Merrell (20:21), Lance Marshall (20:36), Justin Lee (20:43), Jake Krajeskiy (20:53), Hunter McCrary (21:58), Aven Welch (21:58), Juan Guzman (21:59), Simon Rhodes (22:17), Jackson Edwards (22:24), Gabriel Leal (22:28), Will Kelly (23:23), Branam Hayden (24:03), Ethan Clark (24:17), Landon Albright (24:23), J.T. Halleron (26:33) and Gene Gonzalez (31:10).
Heritage will compete in the Region 6-AAAA Championships at Edwards Park in Dalton on Tuesday, Oct. 23, starting at 4:15 p.m.