Gordon Lee senior Gracie O’Neal turned in her second-best ever time at the 28th Annual Ridge Ferry Invitational on Saturday in Rome.
Racing in the first 3-mile high school cross country event of the season, the two-time Class 1A Public School state champion finished third overall in 18:44.
The rest of the Lady Trojans’ lineup included Emilie Eldridge (27:30), Haley Hartman (27:48), Cora Fehr (28:52), Rayne Williams (29:18) and Olivia Rodgers (33:09). Gordon Lee placed 24th overall out of the 30 teams in the standings of the varsity girls’ event.
Heritage finished 17th in the girls’ varsity race, led by a 21:31 from defending Region 6-AAAA champion Allison Craft. Emily Woody (23:00), Mia Callahan (24:34), Kalei Howard (25:25), Morgyn Easley (25:42), Emma Tennyson (25:47) and Allie Mifflin (26:00) also raced for the Lady Generals.
Etowah won the girls’ varsity title with 56 points, followed by Creekview (77), Woodland (Cartersville) (94), Cherokee (152) and Sequoyah (170) in the top five.
In the boys’ varsity race, Heritage placed 12th overall out of 33 teams. They were paced by a 17:35 from Gavin Chandler and a 17:44 from Joel Lewis. Also running for the Generals were Davis Justice (18:40), Luke Shackelford (19:29), Gauge Sartin (19:47), Cecil Bussey (21:25) and Steven Burchard (21:26).
Gordon Lee did not participate in the boys’ varsity race.
Heritage’s also had boys in the JV race. Collin Black led the way with a 21:11, followed by Ryan Walker (21:47), Juan Guzman (22:27), Gabriel Leal (24:21), Justin Lee (24:53), Christian Merrill (24:57) and Landon Albright (25:28).