The Gordon Lee cross country teams captured the 2018 Walker County Championships after a damp and at times muddy Tuesday afternoon on the course at LaFayette High School.
The Trojans went 1-2 at the line as Ian Goodwin and Jake Lee took the top two spots, respectively, for Gordon Lee, who edged out LaFayette, 35-36. Ridgeland finished third in the team standings, while Devin Henderson placed third individually for the Ramblers.
On the girls' side, defending state champion Gracie O'Neal won by a comfortable margin with LaFayette's Hannah Dearing placing second. Gordon Lee also won the girls' team title with LaFayette and Ridgeland taking the next two spots.
Check back on Wednesday for full details and results of the meet.