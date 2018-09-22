Gordon Lee and Heritage represented the local area at the Wingfoot Classic cross country meet in Cartersville on Saturday.
Lady Trojan standout Gracie O'Neal participated in the Championship Race and crossed the line in 19:56.
In the girls' varsity race, Kaylan Jackson clocked in at 27:14 for the Lady Trojans, followed by Taylor Hunley (29:29), Kayelee Bell (30:19), Lexi Tennant (32:22) and Jill Brandenburg (32:23).
Gordon Lee finished 34th in the overall standings.
The Lady Generals placed 21st overall as Allison Craft was the top finisher with a 22:26 that gave her 20th place overall in the varsity division. Also running for Heritage was Lucy Hicks (24:25), Kalei Howard (26:00), Morgan Easley (26:54), Lilly Black (27:03), Emma Tennyson (27:41) and Skye Remko (28:18).
On the boys' side, Ian Goodwin finished the varsity race in 18:34 for the Trojans, followed by Jake Lee at 18:40. Simon McKeehan ran a 22:15, followed by Luke Taylor (22:23) and Tanner Wilson (23:48). The Trojans lost a tiebreaker to Bremen and placed 32nd overall.
Cody McCutcheon (22:16), Braxton Ledford (23:01), Carter Pullen (23:02) and Alex Stone (25:31) participated in the JV race for the Trojans.
The Heritage boys took 30th place in the varsity team standings. Caleb Boyd finished in 19:35, followed by Gavin Chandler (19:47), Dakota Carter (20:13), Luke Shackelford (20:38), Justice Davis (20:59), Ryan Craft (21:39) and Joel Lewis (21:53).