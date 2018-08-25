The Gordon Lee High School cross country teams made not have finished at the top of the team standings, but they did turn in some outstanding individual times at the 27th annual Ridge Ferry meet in Rome on Saturday.
The biggest eye-opener came courtesy of junior Ian Goodwin, who came in fourth overall and set a new GL school-record at 16:39.
Sophomore Jake Lee broke the 18-minute mark (17:58), while the rest of the Trojans' lineup included Michael Hubona (20:22), Cody McCutcheon (20:29), Tanner Wilson (20:30), Braxton Ledford (21:02) and Luke Taylor (21:03).
The Trojans placed 16th overall in the team standings.
For the Lady Trojans, who placed 18th overall, junior Gracie O’Neal earned a seventh-place individual finish with a time of 19:22. Also racing for the Lady Trojans was Grayson Alexander (25:03), Taylor Hunley (25:55), Kaylan Jackson (26:05), Chanler Hysell (26:12), Kayelee Bell (27:06) and Lexi Tennant (29:06).
Haley Hartman (25:01) placed 12th overall in the girls' JV race.