CROSS COUNTRY: Craft takes Catoosa running award

Last season, Allison Craft made an easy transition to the world of high school cross country running, averaging 22:40 for her freshman season and finishing fifth at the Region 6-AAAA championships as she ended up splitting Catoosa County Girls’ Runner of the Year honors with two of her Heritage High senior teammates.
This season, she took full advantage of her chance in the spotlight.
Another year older and another year wiser, Craft had six top-10 finishes and five top-three finishes during the regular season, including two runner-up showings and her first 6-AAAA title as she crossed the tape in a dominating 20:48 to help the Lady Generals win the team championship.
Today, she caps her outstanding season with another Catoosa County Girls’ Runner of the Year award, but this time she has it all to herself.
“It feels really good,” she said. “I was happy to find out that I had been honored for my accomplishments and for working hard this year. It was a pretty successful year. I didn’t have my best races to start out, but I ended up having more accomplishments and getting a lot faster by the end of the season.”
Craft took a full 41 seconds off of her average time from last season as she ended up with an average of 21:59 in her sophomore year. That included a season-best 20:29 at the Front Runner Championships at Baylor.
“I put in more work over the summer than I did the year before,” she explained, estimating that she ran between 250 and 300 miles in the offseason. “I worked a lot harder during practice too.”
Head coach Jeremy Wynne said that Craft “had a really great year.”
“She was our fastest female runner this season and she was really consistent all season long, even at practice,” he said. “She’s also one of our hardest-working kids. She and (teammate) Lucy Hicks were training partners. They really pushed each other most of the season and I think they made each other better. At some point, though, Allison really just put it into another gear and just progressively got better.”
Despite her youth, Craft said she felt like she had to be a leader on a team that had quite a bit of youth.
“Knowing the competition level, it kind of helped me towards being more of a leader,” she added.
“I saw a lot of leadership skills develop in her as the year went on,” Wynne agreed. “She’s one of those kids that lead by example and it seems like the rest of her teammates follow her lead naturally. I’m looking forward to seeing that (leadership) develop even more next year.”
Craft said she has already set goals for her junior campaign.
“I’m hoping to get another region title and to do a lot better at the state meet,” she continued. “And I’d like for our team to win another region championship next year too.”
“She’s already competitive at the regional level, but we want to see her get better at the state level,” Wynne said. “We want her to be in that 19-minute range instead of the 20’s and she’s very capable of it. I think she’s a lot more capable of it than she realizes. She just has to dig deep, continue to work hard and push it a little more. But as she gets older, I think all the pieces will start to come together and she’ll become something really special.”