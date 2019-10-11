With less than two weeks to go before the region championships, cross country teams in Catoosa and Walker County battled teams from all over northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee at the Fast Break Challenge, hosted by Heritage High School, on Thursday.
The Cartersville boys, led by freshman individual runner-up Sidney Stegall's 17:02, took first place with 36 points. Baylor, who saw Kian Campbell take third place with a 17:07, finished second overall with 49 points, while Coahulla Creek (97) was third. The Colts were led by individual champion Lane Hollis, who clocked in at 16:55.
Dalton was fourth with 121 points, followed by Heritage at 142. Ridgeland was 10th overall. LaFayette finished 11th. Ringgold was 12th and LFO finished in 19th place.
Gavin Chandler finished sixth overall for the Generals at 17:36, while teammate Luke Shackelford clocked in at 18:25 to finish 20th.
Devin Henderson (18:32) was the top runner for LaFayette as he finished in 21st place. Matthew Cole led Ridgeland at 19:43. Kale Davis paced Ringgold at 19:45 and Alex Malone was the top runner for LFO at 20:17.
Coahulla Creek also took the girls' individual title as Kaylee Bandy won the race in a time of 19:48. Heritage's Allison Craft was second at 20:23, while Baylor's Emmy Davis took third at 20:39.
Emily Woody gave Heritage two runners in the top 15 as she finished in 15th place with a 22:45.
Elli Grace Roy led Ringgold with a 24:53. Mary Scott crossed the line first for Ridgeland at 25:13 and Zoe Haggard led LaFayette at 27:59. All of LFO's girls ran in the junior varsity race. The Lady warriors were led by Cvetanka Pasinechka, who clocked in at 28:57.
No girls' team scores were available as of press time.