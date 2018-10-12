The North Georgia Cross Country League moved back to the course at Heritage High School on Thursday for the Fast Break Challenge and private schools from Chattanooga were among those leading the way.
The Baylor girls ran away with the overall varsity title with 31 points. Coahulla Creek was second with 74, followed by GPS with 84. Baylor's Helen Webb won the individual title with a time of 20:33. Kaylee Bandy of Coahulla Creek was second at 20:52, while Allison Craft of Heritage was third at 20:56.
The Lady Generals finished fifth in the team standings. Also running for Heritage was Lucy Hicks (23:26), Kaylei Howard (24:01), Lilly Black (24:09), Emma Tennyson (24:34), Skye Remko (24:46) and Morgan Easley (25:48).
Hannah Dearing ran a 24:28 to pace LaFayette. Caitlyn Watson (28:10), Hope McClure (30:11), Elizabeth Perkins (33:42) and Bianca Rogers (34:35) also raced for the Lady Ramblers, who placed ninth.
Ridgeland did not have enough runners to qualify for the team score. Mary Scott paced the Lady Panthers with a 25:50, followed by Trinity Dean (27:03), Emily Scott (27:17) and Sydney Finch (28:33).
Sydney McDonald ran a 30:21 for Ringgold in the girls' junior varsity race. LFO got a 41:11 from Daisha Sneed and a 41:22 from Savannah Barry, while Jada Groves finished in 50:54 for LaFayette.
In the varsity boys' race, McCallie set the pace with 30 points, while Dalton (81) and Baylor (108) rounded out the top three. Lance Sotelo of Dalton continued to be the area's top runner as he crossed the line in 16:27. Samuel Ligon of McCallie was second at 16:49, while Erik Martinez of LFO continued his strong season with a 17:05, good enough for third.
Gavin Chandler (18:03) and Caleb Boyd (18:41) led the way for eighth-place Heritage. Ryan Craft (19:21), Joel Lewis (19:27), Luke Shackelford (19:56), Nhan Le (20:14) and Justice Davis (20:19) also raced for the Generals.
LaFayette finished in ninth overall. Devin Henderson ran a 18:38, while Josh Perea crossed the line in 18:52. Rounding out the lineup for the Ramblers was William Sainthill (20:15), Andrew Long (20:24), Charles Davis (23:21) and Daniel Lopez (23:30).
Ridgeland got a 19:50 from Josiah Williams as they finished 11th. Will Voyles (20:16), Eliot Jones (20:42), A.J. Walker (21:24), Beau Baker (22:31), Khristopher Walker (23:10) and Timothy Hollister (24:32) also raced for the Panthers.
Also competing for LFO was Brandon Guzman (20:02), Timmy King (20:34) and Austin Arellano (24:27). The Warriors did not have enough runners to qualify for the team standings.
In the boys' JV race, Dau Dau ran a 19:26 for Ringgold to place seventh in the individual standings, while Dylan Simpson-Rister was 12th at 20:56. Joseph Santiago (22:06), Brandon Morris (22:26), Aden Headrick (24:56), Caleb George (26:55) and Maddux Maynor (27:26) also ran for the Tigers.
For Heritage, Justin Lee finished in a time of 21:27, followed by Steven Burchard (21:37), Jake Krajeskiy (22:08), Hunter McCrary (24:33), Will Kelley (24:41) and Juan Guzman (24:52).
Gage Henderson ran a 24:29 for LaFayette. Crandale Jackson clocked in at 25:21, while the rest of the Rambler JV runners included R.J. Sievers (26:02), Jonathan Morris (27:34) and Allen Jackson (38:46).
Amarion Wells clocked a 23:46 for LFO, followed by Gavin Commons at 35:17. David Kernea crossed the line in 26:25 for Ridgeland, while Logan Couch finished at 30:24.