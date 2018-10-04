The fourth North Georgia Cross Country League meet of the 2018 season was held at the Grove Level course in Dalton on Tuesday and it was two Whitfield County-area squads taking the team titles.
Coahulla Creek, led by overall champion Kaylee Bandy (21:38), won the girls' title with 49 points. Calhoun was second with 71 points followed by Dalton with 74 points.
Heritage took fourth in the team standings. Allison Craft was second overall with a time of 21:56, while Lucy Hicks clocked in at 23:56 to place eighth.
Also running for the Lady Generals was Kalei Howard (25:01), Lilly Black (25:55), Skye Remko (26:09), Morgan Easley (26:12), Emma Tennyson (26:57), Brylei Howard (30:37) and Gracie McCoy (31:09).
LaFayette was led by Hannah Dearing with a 26:17. Caitlyn Watson (29:39), Hope McClure (32:03) and Bianca Rogers (36:02) also ran for the Lady Ramblers.
Macie Boren (26:47) set the pace for Ridgeland. Mary Scott was next at 27:33, followed by Emily Scott (29:55) and Sydney Finch (35:01).
Neither LaFayette nor Ridgeland had enough runners to qualify for the team title.
On the boys' side, Dalton got a 17:05 from runner-up Lance Sotelo to win the team title with 69 points. Calhoun was second with 79, followed by Bradley Central with 127.
Heritage was fourth in the boys' standings. Gavin Chandler led the way at 19:05, followed by Caleb Boyd at 19:25. Filling out the rest of the lineup for the Generals was Ryan Craft (20:02), Dakota Carter (20:18), Luke Shackelford (20:59), Will Waldrop (21:15) and Nhan Le (21:21).
LaFayette took eighth overall behind a 19:52 from Josh Perea. Devin Henderson was next at 20:15, followed by Andrew Long (21:27), William Sainthill (21:43), Steven Sanford (22:36), Daniel Lopez (22:37) and Charles Davis (23:12).
Will Voyles (20:57) and Eliot Jones (20:58) were the leaders for 11th-place Ridgeland, while Josiah Williams (21:03) was just a few seconds behind. Also running for the Panthers was A.J. Walker (22:17), Beau Baker (22:47), Timothy Hollister (26:27) and Joseph Brown (27:43).
LFO was 14th overall in the boys' varsity race, but had the overall runner-up in Erik Martinez, who completed the course in 17:24. Tommy King (19:52), Brandon Guzman (21:27), Austin Arellano (24:52) and Jerry Gutierrez (28:41) completed the lineup for the Warriors.
Murray County's Jesse Martinez won the boys' individual title at 16:41.
In the junior varsity boys' race, Ringgold took fourth overall. Dau Dau completed the course in 20:47, followed by Joseph Santiago (22:18), Brandon Morris (22:53), Dylan Simpson-Rister (23:12), Aden Headrick (25:29), Caleb George (26:39) and Maddux Maynor (26:49).
Heritage was fifth in the JV boys' race as Joel Lewis led the way at 20:55. Stephen Burchard ran a 22:41, while the rest of the Generals' lineup included Jake Krajeskiy (22:52), Simon Rhodes (23:43), Justin Lee (24:23), Branam Hayden (24:43) and Hunter McCrary (24:52).
For Gordon Lee, who competed in the JV races only, Braxton Ledford clocked in at 22:46, followed by Cody McCutcheon (23:01), Luke Taylor (23:18), Simon McKeehan (23:37) and Tanner Wilson (24:57) as the Trojans finished eighth.
LaFayette was 10th behind a 24:32. from R.J. Sievers. Crandale Jackson (26:38), Jonathan Norris (27:23), Gage Henderson (28:05), Tony Parton (31:47) and Allen Jackson (37:36) also raced for the Ramblers.
LFO was 12th as Amarion Wells set the pace at 27:12. Nathan Robinson (30:31), Juan Melton (31:59), Gavin Commons (35:00) and Kaenix Edgeman (45:11) rounded out the Warriors' roster.
Taylor Hunley (29:25) and Kaylan Jackson (33:10) ran for Gordon Lee in the girls' JV race. Jersey McCann and Sydney McDonald (Ringgold) and Elizabeth Perkins (LaFayette) also raced, but their times were not available.