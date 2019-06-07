Coyle, Merrill score first AJGA wins at Windstone

Luke Coyle turned in a three-day total of 11-under-par (202) to win the boys' division of the 16th annual AJGA/Evitt Foundation Ringgold Telephone Company (RTC) Junior All-Star at Windstone Golf Club this week.
The Campbellsville, Ky. resident overcame a rough start as he bogeyed three of his first four holes on Day 1. However, he had three birdies and parred the rest to shoot an even-par 71 in the opening round. He ended his day three shots off the lead, which was held by Bryan Lee (Fairfax, Va.) and Caleb Surratt (Indian Trail, N.C.), who both shots 68 in the first round.
Coyle and Nicklaus Etherton (Friendsville, Tenn.) would spent the next 36 holes matching each other shot for shot. Etherton, who had an opening round 73, carded a second-round 65 with seven birdies, but it was a score equaled by Coyle, who also had seven birdies on the day, including four in a row (Nos. 12-15). A third player, Trenton Mierl (Austin, Tex.), also had a second-round 65, but Mierl, who shot a 75 on Day 1, had an 80 on Day 3 as he fell off the pace.
Coyle and Etherton would battle for 18 more holes on Thursday in the tournament's final round. Etherton had one bogey and six birdies in the final round, including three in a row at Nos. 15, 16 and 17 for a second straight day. However, he was unable to pull away from Coyle, a rising freshman, who countered two bogeys with seven more birdies to tie Etherton with a final round 66 and win the tournament by two shots.
It was Coyle's first-ever AJGA victory in his sixth AJGA event.
Etherton finished at 9-under-par (204). Lee and Ethan Gao (Alpharetta, Ga.) both tied for third at 4-under, while Sheldon McKnight of nearby Ooltewah was the top local finisher. McKnight tied for sixth place at 2-under par. He was one of eight boys to finish the tournament under par.
On the girls' side, Ava Merrill of John’s Creek, Ga. took the title in her second AJGA/Evitt Foundation RTC Junior All-Star Championship appearance. Merrill, who had a top-10 showing at the TaylorMade Junior All-Star Championship, used rounds of 67, 67 and 70 to post a one-shot win over Yoko Tai of Singapore.
Merrill, another rising freshman, finished at 9-under-par (204). She had seven birdies and three bogeys in the opening round and six birdies and two bogeys in the second round before two birdies and one bogey on Thursday's final 18 holes.
Tai put up a serious fight, using an eagle on the par-5 17th hole to open with a 69. She would card five birdies and two bogeys in each of the final two rounds to post back-to-back 68's, but her total of 8-under (205) would not be enough to overtake Merrill. Faith Low (Foster City, Cal.) was the only other player to break par. Low shot 67, 72 and 68 to finish at 6-under (207) for the tournament.
Lauren Nguyen (Katy, Tex.) shot even-par to place fourth, while Brooke Ryback (San Diego, Cal.) and Lily Bloodworth (Hendersonville, Tenn.) both tied for fifth at 3-over.