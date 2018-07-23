One of the great things about my job is all of the wonderful people that I have met and built relationships with along the way.
And one of the drawbacks is that due to the workload of trying to cover two counties simultaneously, I don’t get to see some of those people enough.
Like Wendell Clowers.
Coach Clowers left us on July 15 after along medical battle. But while he left us physically, he will never ever leave us mentally or spiritually.
He was one of those people that I didn’t get to see or talk to nearly enough. There would be years go by that I might see him only two or three times, but on those occasions that I was covering a game that he was coaching in, or on those other occasions where our paths crossed, it was like we had just spoken the day before.
With him coaching in Catoosa County and me spending the vast majority of the past 17-plus years working in Walker County, I didn’t know him as well as I wish that I had. And that’s a shame.
But social media this past week told me everything that I needed to know to fill in the gaps.
Hundreds of people took the time to offer prayers and condolences to his family, say kind words and describe their memories about the man who was simply “Coach” to a lot of people.
I read about his sense of humor and his penchant for one-liners. I read about his smile, which was visible on his face nearly every time I saw him. I read how he was generous with both his time and money. I read how he would reach into his own pocket to buy shoes and equipment for players and students that couldn’t afford them or how he would pick up the check for lunch and I read how he was a fantastic listener and was always available to offer advice when needed.
I saw words such as “teacher”, “mentor” and “second father”, but most of all, the main word used to describe Wendell Clowers was “friend”.
That’s not to say Wendell Clowers didn’t have a competitive streak a mile long.
“He was a hard-nosed, old-school baseball guy in a lot of ways,” said LFO graduate Kyle Taylor, who played for Clowers in middle school and again in high school as part of a Region 7-AAAA champion and Elite Eight team his senior year. “He reminded me a lot of my dad in that way.
“The main thing I learned from (Clowers) was the mental toughness aspect of the game. I’m definitely going to miss him. He was a great coach, but that mental toughness he taught will always stand above everything else.”
Former LaFayette coach Phil Delay knew Clowers as a friend and colleague, but said that Clowers hated to lose as much as anyone.
“One year, when Ryan Scoggins was the head (basketball) coach at LaFayette Middle School and I was the assistant, we played a game at Lakeview when Wendell was coaching there,” Delay recalled. “I told Ryan that Wendell will talk to you before the game and act real nonchalant, like the game really didn’t matter.
“But I told him that once that ball was thrown up in the air, the competitor in Coach Clowers was going to come out and it did about five seconds into the game. He gave it everything he had when he coached and his kids played exactly the same way that he coached. They would battle you down to the very last second.
“That’s what I admired about him the most. We would have friendly conversations before and after the game, but while that game was going on his teams played hard and we always got their best shot because of him. He was a really good guy and I hate it that he’s gone. I will really miss him.”
Clowers was also known as an encourager, not just to the athletes he coached but to other young coaches in the profession, even to the coaches he went up against in competition.
“Wendell took me on as a young guy right out of college,” said current LFO head baseball coach Johnny Burch, who first served as an assistant with the Warriors under Clowers. “He gave me responsibility and treated me with respect, which meant a great deal. He was old school and had a gruff exterior. I believe some people didn’t know how to take that, but Wendell was as kind as anyone I have ever known. He was great to me and my young family when I got to LFO.
“He’s meant a lot to the local baseball community for decades, specifically the LFO and Lakeview Middle School community. The thing that always struck me about him is how he remembered details within the game. It was the way he recalled situations from early in the game, little things that others wouldn’t notice or remember. He was a sharp guy.”
And because of Clowers, many athletes in baseball, basketball and softball pursued and reached their dreams of playing at the next level.
But a friendship with Wendell Clowers did not end when you walked across the stage to get your high school diploma.
Many other people this past week mentioned how they would see Coach Clowers at the ball field, at the grocery store or in a restaurant somewhere and he was always happy to talk to them and was genuinely interested in how they were doing and how their lives had turned out.
I also read about his love of Disney, which is only fitting considering how much of a fun-loving, bigger-than-life character he ultimately was.
A new school year is about to begin and the ball fields, the gymnasium and especially the hallways at Lakeview Middle School will seem a little darker this year because Wendell Clowers won’t be there in person to light up the room with that thousand-watt smile.
And while we will all miss “Coach”, we can all take comfort in the fact that for over 40 years Wendell Clowers did exactly what he was put on this earth to do. He was a teacher, a mentor, a coach and above all, a friend to literally thousands of people in this area and we can all find joy in that.
One of the most popular sayings on Facebook these days is “live your best life”. I don’t think there can be any doubt in anyone’s mind, that Wendell Clowers did exactly that.
———
Scott Herpst is Sports Editor of the Catoosa County News and the Walker County Messenger.