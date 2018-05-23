May 22, 2018. 10:58 p.m.
I'm sitting here at my kitchen table pecking away on my laptop, quietly celebrating what has been an unbelievable day for prep sports in northwest Georgia, specifically for Gordon Lee High School.
The Trojans' golf team won a fourth state title in six seasons earlier today in Commerce and saw Tucker Windham earn a share of the individual state crown. Not too far away in picturesque Helen, the Lady Trojans claimed the state runner-up trophy in golf as Jessica Hickman picked up the individual state runner-up medal.
Meanwhile, the Gordon Lee fishing team was in Dalton, being presented with the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association's points cup for the 2018 season, while over 350 miles away in Savannah, at venerable Grayson Stadium, the Diamond Trojans shone brightly as they won the program's first baseball state title since 1984, finally closing the deal after coming up short three times in the state finals in the previous five seasons.
And while I have been typing away for hours now, trying to keep up with everything that's been going on in various parts of the state, a big part of my mind can only think about Stump Martin.
My friend took his final breath on this earth 12 days ago and I just hate that he wasn't here to experience all of this in person. This was a day Stump would have just loved, hearing about local North Georgia teams having the ultimate success on the state level.
He would have loved it all, but he especially would have loved it for Gordon Lee baseball. Stump loved all sports, but baseball was always his passion. In fact, high school baseball was the subject of the final face-to-face conversation we ever had.
About a month or so before he went back in the hospital for the final time, I went out to Cracker Barrel and bought dinner for Stump and his family. I took it to their house and sat with him while he ate. He had just gotten home a couple of days earlier from a rehab stint following a lengthy stay in the hospital and he was craving an open-faced roast beef sandwich and mashed potatoes with extra brown gravy.
I had visited him at Parkridge a couple of weeks earlier. He looked as bad as I had ever seen him look. Dressed in an unflattering hospital gown and lying uncomfortably in bed, the medication he was having to take was making him sick. I stood there and tried to carry on some semblance of a conversation with him and his wife Deb, while she was trying to assist him.
It was an awkward conversation to say the least.
But there he was a couple weeks later. His skin was still a bit pale and yellowish, but the hospital gown was gone, replaced by a T-shirt, the ever-present baseball cap and knee length athletic shorts. It was attire that I had seen him in many, many times before.
After he thanked me for the food, he apologized for getting sick while I was there visiting him in the hospital. I told him not to worry about it. There wasn't anything he could have done about it and that was the extent of our conversation concerning his health. He didn't want to talk about it. He just wanted to talk about high school baseball.
He asked about all the teams in north Georgia. He wanted to know who the best players were and who the best teams were this year. He wanted to know who had a chance to win a region title and who I thought had a chance to go all the way and win state. He asked about specific kids that he had previously coached and beamed with a little pride when he found out they were doing well.
After about an hour, I told him that I had to leave as I had games to cover that evening. I leaned over and hugged his neck and told him that I loved him. I didn't say that to him because I believed he was going to die before I had a chance to see him again. I did it because I genuinely meant it and I wanted him to know.
That was the last time I saw Stump in person and the last time I heard his voice. I actually had planned to go visit him back in the hospital on a Tuesday a few weeks later, but several things popped up concerning work and I didn't get a chance to even call him on the phone.
Two days later, at 10:51 a.m. on May 10, I got a text from Misty Martin saying that her father had passed away.
My initial thought was not really one of shock or surprise. I knew from conversations with other people that he was in very poor health. It sounded grim. Something in the back of my mind had told me that we may not have much time left with him, but I really didn't expect "much time left with him" to amount to just 48 hours.
I started to feel bad because I didn't get one final chance to see or talk to Stump before he passed. But then it hit me.
My final visit and conversation with Stump, that early evening in his living room some four weeks prior, was plenty for me. I got to enjoy some laughs and a conversation about baseball with the real Stump Martin, the one that I had shared laughs and conversations with for the last 17 and a half years. That man that had been lying on his deathbed in the hospital may have been Stump Martin, but it wasn't the Stump Martin that I wanted to remember.
No. I had my final talk with the big guy on his terms, the way he wanted it. And that just happened to be the way that I wanted it too.
Four days after the funeral, I had the honor of sitting in his chair on the Stump on Sports Late Night set at the UCTV studios to host a tribute show about the man that had covered and publicized northwest Georgia athletics for the past 34 years on television. There were about 12 of us there that night, all of whom that had some part in that TV show, either currently or in the past, and we spent an entire hour doing nothing but telling stories about Stump, laughing while trying not to cry.
I've been doing that television show four over 17 years now and not one time in those 17-plus years have I ever been the least bit nervous when the cameras went on. That night, just before we went live, I had butterflies. I felt the weight of that chair for the first time because I just wanted everything to be perfect for Stump.
When I looked into the camera in the first few moments of the broadcast and announced to the Tri-State area that we had lost a dear friend, I wasn't talking about just the people in that room. I was talking about the entire north Georgia and Chattanooga area.
Stump loved sports and he loved the kids that played sports. "It's all about the kids" was something I heard him say numerous times over the years and something I heard repeated numerous times in the week following his death. He was a champion for youth athletics in this area and this area lost one of its greatest spokesmen and promoters when he passed away.
I, on the other hand, lost a mentor and a colleague and in some ways a big brother that I never had. He never gave me a formal journalism lesson, but reading his articles from the time I was a young boy, I felt like he taught me more then I possibly could have learned sitting in any college class listening to any college professor.
I spent many hours with him over the years on television, on the radio and in his home as we worked on several projects together, including several different Tennessee and Georgia high school football magazines. And I'll cherish every minute I got to spend with him.
If I have one regret, it's that I never properly thanked him. I know I thanked him for inviting me to do his show for the first time back in January 2001, just a couple of months after I started at the Messenger. I remember him telling me I did such a good job that he wanted me back the following week. One week led to two weeks and suddenly I was officially a member of the Stump on Sports crew.
But I never properly thanked him for allowing me to become a part of his family. Stump Martin was like my big brother, my uncle and in some ways a second father. I'll never forget the kindness and compassion they showed me when both of my own parents passed away and I've tried to pay it forward ever since.
While the people in Chickamauga are celebrating tonight, I can't help but think that Stump was watching those baseball games with the best seat in the house and a huge smile on his face, knowing that one of his beloved north Georgia teams won it all.
Because that's the Stump Martin I knew. That's the Stump Martin I will always choose to remember and that's the Stump Martin that will forever occupy a place in my heart.