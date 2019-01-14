Just like that, another college football season — more specifically the college football bowl season — has come and gone.
Clemson imposed its will (in fairly shocking fashion) against the favored Alabama Crimson Tide to win a second national title in three seasons and experts have already tabbed the Tigers as the team to beat in 2019.
And now, as we turn our attention to early February’s National Signing Day (Part II) and the upcoming NFL Draft, what will be the lingering headlines from the final month of the 2018 college football season?
Basically, it comes down to three things. First of all, there are too many bowl games. Secondly, more and more players with NFL aspirations are deciding that playing in bowl games aren’t worth the potential injury risk and, third, college football nation is still split over who should get into the playoffs.
There’s really not much that can be done about the first one. Bowl games are here to stay. There’s no getting that much toothpaste back in the tube, so no sense in complaining about it. Personally, I enjoy seeing teams and players I generally don’t see all season long get the spotlight for a couple of hours once a year.
Yes, some bowl games are basically the equivalent of a participation trophy, but some of these players — in fact, a great deal of seniors — will never put on a football uniform after their bowl game, so I’m not begrudging them one last game with their teammates, one final bowl trip and all the memories that come with it.
But the next two issues I think college football can deal with and deal with quite easily.
Ideally, to be fair, every team in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) should get a shot to be in a playoff for the national championship. Let’s be honest. As it currently stands, unless you play in one of the Power 5 conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC or Pac-12) or unless your name is Notre Dame, you have absolutely ZERO chance of being picked as one of the four semifinalists for the College Football Playoff (CFP). As we have seen with Central Florida and a couple of others in recent years, that is the gospel truth.
Yes, I realize that there are currently 130 FBS schools in the nation and no, I am not advocating a 130-team playoff. But I am advocating expanding it to a 16-team field. Why 16 and not eight? Simple.
Right now, 124 of those 130 teams play in one of 10 FBS conferences. In my proposal, all 10 conference champions get automatic berths in the 16-team field. That way, 124 teams are GUARANTEED a chance to be in the playoff if they can win their own conference and thus, 124 teams can’t say that they didn’t get a fair shake.
And for the six football independents (Army, BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State, Notre Dame and Massachusetts), they can either hope for one of the six at-large berths (decided on by the CFP committee), start lobbying to get in a conference somewhere or just band together for a loosely-formed conference of their own to determine an automatic champion.
The 16-team field is then seeded with the higher-seeded teams hosting at least the first round (and possibly the first two rounds). Of course, you can always make the second round of games major bowl games (Cotton, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, for example), use two more bowls for the semifinals (Peach, Rose) and play the final in a neutral stadium.
Would you still see some early-round blowouts? Most likely. No one expects an Appalachian State to hang with an Alabama or a Clemson, especially on the road. But for those of you who enjoy shouting from the mountain tops that the Central Florida’s of the world don’t deserve to be in the playoff, isn’t a couple of blowouts better than 12 months of hearing Small School U complain that they weren’t given a fair shot because they are Small School U?
Still say 16 teams are too many? OK, then how about we address the issue and the other issue about players choosing not to play in bowl games? The biggest problem now with the CFP isn’t semifinal blowouts like we have been getting. It’s because the CFP has turned major bowl games that were once huge, important, celebrated contests into meaningless exhibition games.
Take the Sugar Bowl for instance. Exactly what motivation did Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker — this year’s Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in the country — have for playing in the game? Lots of people took Baker to task for not playing in the bowl game, saying he deserted his teammates. But Baker is also a certifiable first-round NFL Draft pick in a couple of months and that also means millions of dollars and potentially millions more in endorsements...all of which he stands to lose if he gets hurt in a meaningless exhibition game.
Baker decided that a Sugar Bowl championship ring and a few other gifts he might receive for playing the game wasn’t worth possibly getting injured and seeing his draft stock plummet. And can you really blame him for that? What else was going to happen for Georgia once the Sugar Bowl was over nothing? Its season was over.
However, would Baker have changed his mind about playing if the possibility was there for a much bigger prize awaiting him and his team down the road?
Here’s my alternative proposal.
Revive the old bowl game tie-in system, the way it used to be. The Pac-12 and Big Ten champs go to the Rose Bowl, like always. Save a Sugar Bowl bid for the SEC champion, a bid to the Orange Bowl for the ACC winner and the Fiesta Bowl for the Big 12 champions. Then round out the games with the highest-remaining ranked teams. (Sorry, Notre Dame. Your sweetheart deal with the CFP to get an Orange Bowl tie-in if you’re ranked high enough is now null and void.)
This year, we could have seen Washington versus Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Alabama versus, say, Notre Dame in the Sugar. Put Clemson against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl and match up Georgia and Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl.
Now here’s the kicker. The CFP committee doesn’t choose its four semifinalists until AFTER those four bowl games have been completed and all eight teams will still be given proper consideration, not just the winners. That means four bowl games suddenly ALL have major implications and eight teams will all have a final shot to impress the committee, making for much better competition in the games. I doubt a Deandre Baker or any other player would skip a bowl game knowing he could still help his team go on to play for a national title.
Is either one a perfect system? Not exactly, but it sure beats seeing teams sleepwalk through games they don’t care about playing in. The quality of the major bowl games will improve and isn’t that something college football would want? A huge build-up to its playoff games rather than losing all its momentum following the semifinals?
Let’s just be real. If some of the teams don’t even want to be there, why do I even want to watch?
Scott Herpst is the Sports Editor of the Catoosa County News and the Walker County Messenger.