They weren't allowed to say it all season long, but on Friday night, they could scream it from the top of their lungs.
It's a four-peat for Gordon Lee.
The Navy-and-White earned a score of 99 points to win the Class 1A public school state cheerleading championship for the fourth consecutive season Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Commerce came in second with a score of 87 points, while Lake Oconee Academy was third with 77.5 points. Irwin County (60.6) and Bowdon (58.5) rounded out the top five in the classification.
Repeat winners were the trend of the night. Mount Paran Christian (101.5) took the Class 1A private school title for an eighth consecutive year, while Class 7A Mill Creek (105) made it back-to-back state titles in the Co-Ed Division.
Classes 2A through 7A will determine state champions tomorrow night in Columbus. Ringgold bounced back from a tough day at the Region 6-AAA competition last week to qualify for the finals. The Blue-and-White scored 77 points in Class 3A sectionals on Friday to make Saturday's competition. Ringgold finished only behind Morgan County and East Jackson (82 points each) in Friday's competition.
LFO did not qualify for the finals in Class 3A, while Ridgeland and LaFayette also saw their competition seasons end after missing out on the finals in Class 4A. Heritage, who won Region 6-AAAA last week, earned an automatic berth into the finals with the win.
The northwest Georgia area will be well represented in Class 2A as Model, Chattooga, Pepperell, Rockmart and Coosa all made Saturday's finals. Dalton is also in the finals in Class 6A.