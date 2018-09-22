Several area cheerleading squads were in action on Saturday as Ringgold High School and LaFayette High School both hosted local competitions.
At the Ringgold Tiger Cheer Classic, Gordon Lee won the Class A Division. LFO took the Class 3A Division over Sonoraville, while Heritage won the Class 4A Division over Northwest Whitfield.
Model (Class 2A), Dalton (Class 6A) and Dalton (JV) were the day's other winners in the High School Division. Ringgold also performed in Class 3A, but for scores only.
Gordon Lee won the Middle School Division, followed by Ringgold and North Whitfield, while Gordon Lee also won the Middle School Junior Varsity Division.
At the Rambler Cheer Classic, Coahulla Creek won in Class 3A, while LaFayette bested Ridgeland in Class 4A.
The Middle School Division final results saw Rossville pick up the win, followed by Dade County, Chattanooga Valley, LaFayette and Saddle Ridge.