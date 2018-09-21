CHEERLEADING: 'State Top 8' the mantra for LaFayette

On the wall of the LaFayette High School cheerleaders' practice room are letters made of tape that simply say "STATE TOP 8".
It's a simple daily reminder of the destination where the Orange-and-Black hope to land in Columbus in early November.
"Everybody gets to go to Day 1 at state now," said longtime head coach Nicole Harris. "But our goal is to get into that top eight or nine or however many they end up taking and make it to Day 2 (Class AAAA finals). That's been our goal for the last couple of years now and it continues to be our goal."
Harris said the key to reaching that goal is simply to have a solid routine when it counts the most.
"We have every component in our routine that we need," she continued. "We have everything that will get us in the range of scoring that we need to be in. We just have to hit (the routine) solidly. We've got some young girls, so we're struggling a little with partner stunts right now, but I think we will gradually add the difficulty in as the season goes and once we get closer to the region championships.
"In the past couple of years, we've bumped up the difficulty in our routine, but you also have to do that based on the skill level that you have on your team. For us, the difficulty levels of our pyramid and partner stunts are right where they need to be for now."
Harris enters the 2018 competition season led by three seniors in veterans Mya Qureshi, Aubrey Steadman and Chelsey Durham.
"They are all key components to our team and they are great leaders," Harris said. "They work hard day in and day out. They are great motivators. They encourage their team and they are some of our leaders as far as skills go. These girls have been to state and they know what it takes to lead a team there."
A solid junior class includes JuliAnna Harris, Jordyn Meeks, Kailen Brown, Carrie Jane Purcell and Alexis Keown. The sophomore group features Sydney Parker, Caylee Purcell, Carly Smith and Micheala Tomisek, while freshmen Kenna Massey, Janie Pickard, Tanner Rodgers and Carly Spurlock round out the squad.
Clint Harrison is also on board this year as the team's assistant coach.
LaFayette went to state last year fresh off a third-place finish in the Region 6-AAAA championships and Harris said that getting to compete at state a year ago was an experience that will pay dividends this time around.
"It was huge just to get the experience last year at state," she added. "Sometimes, that first year, it can be overwhelming. We have four freshmen that will be competing with us this year and a couple of new girls that joined us from the JV team last year. But they know now that they can get past that overwhelming feeling on the stage at state and nail the routine. We've already started watching videos of ourselves and other teams at state from last year just to get the feel for it."