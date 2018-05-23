CHEERLEADING: Shorter getting the total package with Chloe Gray

This story will appear in the print edition of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger on Wednesday, May 30.
Ringgold’s Chloe Gray isn’t one to talk a lot about herself.
But that’s perfectly ok because her resume simply speaks for itself.
The cheerleader and soon-to-be RHS graduate recently signed on to continue cheering at Shorter University in Rome, one of the top small college cheer squads in the nation.
“It's very exciting,” said Gray. “I'm a little scared and nervous, but I'm excited to see what it's going to be like.”
Gray began cheerleading in the sixth grade and did all-star cheerleading for a short time.
She said the opportunity Shorter is giving her is everything she could want.
“It's a really good school and it's close to home,” she explained. “Plus they have a very good background with their cheerleading program and I was looking for that.”
In 2017, the Cheer Hawks captured their fifth NCA national championship by winning the Intermediate Small Co-Ed Division II title. Shorter previously won the All-Girl Division in 2009, 2010 and 2011 before winning the NAIA Small Co-Ed Division in 2012.
This past April, at NCA Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla., the Cheer Hawks were national runners-up.
Gray will also graduate as Ringgold’s 2018 salutatorian and will be receiving a full academic scholarship to the school as a Eubanks Scholar. The Eubanks Scholarship is the top academic scholarship offered by the university.
Ringgold head cheer coach Tami Fleming called Gray “amazing”.
“I really can't think of enough adjectives to describe her,” Fleming said. “She's hard-working. She's dedicated. She's brilliantly smart and she has stronger core values than any kid I've ever coached. She's going to be such a strong asset for their program. They don't even know what's coming their way.
“She has been one of the best leaders I've ever coached. She's just involved in everything, but she still manages to give 110 percent to everything she does. I know a lot of coaches may brag on their kids and they just may be words, but with her it's genuine. I'm getting emotional now just even talking about her. She's awesome and we're going to miss her a lot.”
Gray said she plans to study biology.