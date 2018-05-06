CHEERLEADING: Ridgeland's Courtney Durham set to join Shorter Cheer Hawks

Ridgeland High School is set to graduate two senior competition cheerleading squad members later this month and both will continue to cheer in college.
Julie Robinson signed with the Georgia Northwestern Cheer Cats several weeks ago and the second of that duo made her choice official this past Wednesday as Courtney Durham signed on to become a part of the Cheer Hawks squad at Shorter University.
“It’s a good accomplishment,” Durham said. “It’s something I’ve strived for ever since I started cheerleading (in the sixth grade). I plan to bring a lot of enthusiasm (to Shorter). I always try to stay positive and I’m hard-working too.”
And certainly athletic. Durham fought through knee surgery to return to both the mat and the soccer pitch this season. She just concluded her final season for the Lady Panthers, scoring six goals on the year.
Ridgeland head coach Abby Manus said Durham’s athletic gifts were on display from the get-go.
“When I first took over the cheerleading program (at Ridgeland), I met Courtney and quickly realized that she was one of the most athletic cheerleaders I’d ever had,” Manus explained. “She’s great in school and she’s been a leader in this program since I’ve known her. I’ve watched her grow. She became one of the best backspots that we’ve ever had here and everybody wanted to work with her because they knew Courtney wouldn’t drop them. To me, that says a lot about Courtney and how much we all think of her. She’s always the first one to ask what she can do or how she can help.”
Durham said getting to cheer at Ridgeland alongside her younger sister Kaitlyn would always be a special memory.
“I know she had an awesome experience cheering with her sister and I know that was super special for her,” Manus added. “We’re very proud of her and she’s very deserving of this.”
Ridgeland soccer coach Corey Lee, among the many on hand for the ceremony, said Durham was a perfectionist.
“Courtney is all about getting better,” Lee added. “I mentioned this at the soccer banquet, but she is probably her own hardest critic. Anything except excellence and it’s simply not good enough for her. She just strived to push herself and to push her body to make sure she got everything done with perfection and that’s what makes her special.”
Durham said she plans to study biology and wants to become a physical therapist.