Heritage High School hosted the Heritage Cheer Classic on Saturday and two area high school squads won first place in their respective classifications.
Ridgeland was the champions in Class 4A, while Ringgold took first place in Class 3A. LFO finished third in Class 3A behind runner-up Adairsville.
Chattooga and Dade County were the top two finishers in Class 2A. Woodland of Cartersville won the Co-Ed Division, while Woodland also won the Junior Varsity Division with Harris County finishing second.
In the Middle School Division, Heritage was first, followed by Ringgold and North Whitfield.