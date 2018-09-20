CHEERLEADING: Resilient Ringgold aiming even higher in 2018

Injuries are a part of sports and competition cheerleading squads know that better than just about anyone.
The Ringgold High School competition squad is already fighting the injury bug and has already had to make several moves in the preseason to try and get healthy bodies on the floor.
“I think every team battles with injuries, sicknesses and things like that every year,” head coach Tami Fleming said. “But we have a great team this year with a lot of talent and I think we’re still going to do really well.”
If Fleming sounds confident, she should. Her team was in the same boat a year ago as a key member of the team, one that was a centerpiece in most of the team’s stunts, injured a knee in the final practice before the region competition. The injury forced the group to redo their routine just hours before the competition and they finished last at the region meet.
However, Ringgold worked incredibly hard for the next couple of weeks after that to perfect version 2.0 of their routine. They not only advanced to the final day of the state competition in Columbus, they ended up placing fifth overall in Class 3A.
“We really turned it around last year and they’ve already shown they can turn it around (this year),” Fleming explained. “We’ve already had to replace a couple of people in the last few weeks and they’re still hitting their routine.”
Fleming said this year’s routine is the most difficult they’ve had since she’s been coaching.
“This is the first year in my 13 or 14 years of coaching cheerleading that we’re starting out with maximum difficulty in our stunts and pyramids,” she said. “I’ve been really impressed with this group. Usually by this point we’re watering down stuff and taking out some of the difficulty, but we gave them the challenge of hitting all the stunts by Aug. 30 or we were taking them out and they have risen to the challenge, even when somebody got injured the day before.”
This year’s team will be led by seniors Madeline Bates, Maddie Mills and Janna Perpinan.
“All three have cheered for us for most if not all of their high school careers,” Fleming said. “They’re great girls and great cheerleaders. They’re also great leaders and just good kids.”
A large junior class includes Bri Andrews, Mikayla Clark, Melayna Maynor, Maggie Crew, Kendall Kukta, McKenzie Sparks, Mary Kate Bullock and Georgie Moeller. The sophomores feature Rory Goldsmith, Makenna Jones, Sydney Logan, Abigail Smith, Hagen Dillbeck and Gabi Clarke, while this year’s freshman group includes Graci Shipp, Audrey Gaston, Cameron Sony and Madison Brown.
Chelsea Walker will also return as the squad’s assistant coach.
Fleming said apart from trying to staying healthy, the key for 2018 is for her team to just gain some more confidence.
“We lost a huge group of seniors last year, but we’ve got a really good group of freshmen, some of whom were in our building last year, but not cheering,” she added. “They’re sophomores now and they’re new to us, but they’ve been a huge asset. Overall, it’s a great group with a good mixture of veterans and new people. It just feels different this year.”