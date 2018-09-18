CHEERLEADING: ‘Motivated’ Ridgeland looking for longer stay in Columbus

After making its first appearance on stage at the GHSA state championships last year, the Ridgeland competition cheerleading squad is eager to get back to Columbus.
Head coach Abby Manus said that last year’s experience of getting to compete on the first day of the state competition was extremely valuable.
“Our motivation has definitely increased since getting to go last year,” she explained. “We want to finish stronger this year. Everybody’s goal is to make it Day 2, so getting out of sectionals (Day 1) will be the most difficult part.
“But these girls are extremely motivated. Our practices are fun. The girls are excited, they’re hyped, they’re loud and they’re really encouraging each other. As we continue to do those things, I think this group can really go far.”
This year’s senior class includes veterans Allie Ingle, A’mya Collins, Chelsea Smith, Jasmine Vidalez, Melanie Smith and Savannah Kelley, who are anxious to see their hard work pay off.
“The seniors are really special group,” Manus said. “This is the first graduating class that I will have had for all four years and I just adore them. They come out here and they get everybody rolling. They’re the ones who get everything set up on Friday nights. They know what’s going on and they are just a phenomenal group of young ladies. It’s been so fun watching them grow and mature and be ready to take the next step.”
Behind those seniors are a large group of juniors, including Breyanne Arthur, Graycin Lowrance, Kaitlyn Nunley, Laneyah Fairbanks, Makaia Padgett, Savannah Ingle and Trinitee Tate.
Michelle Thomason is the squad’s lone sophomore, while the freshman contingent features Abby Dean, Anna Shankle, Ansley Hill, Aubree Bagwell, Cady Crawford, Kaitlyn Boller and Mckenzie Brown.
“I think we really look strong,” Manus added. “We have strong stunters and really hard workers. There’s a lot of talent, stunt-wise, so we’re excited.
“This is 100 percent the hardest routine that we’ve ever had as far as our stunts go, but we’re hitting our skills really well. We’re still lacking in tumbling, but our stunts are coming along great. If we hit (our stunts), we should be all right.”
Manus said the key to the season for her squad is leadership.
“It’s going to come down to our leaders,” she continued. “They just have to keep everybody motivated and keep everybody working as a family. Our biggest thing, like everybody says, is we have to hit our routines. But I think this is a phenomenal team and I think they can do it.”